269 MAIN ST

Amazing townhouse style rental community in the heart of Little Ferry, surrounded by private, parklike gardens and barbecue area, common area for tenants only. The Apt is a duplex layout. The first floor has 2BR,2 full Bath, walk in closet and a en suite bathroom in Master BR, open kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops, SS appliances, in unit Washer/Dryer, wood floors throughout, central air and Verizon Fios or Spectrum for internet and cable tv. The second floor is a loft area, approx. 500sqft, can be an additional family room or any other set up .... Many large windows and cathedral ceilings bring in lots of natural light and truly make this a unique Apt. One (1) assigned parking spot is incl. Optional second spot is $75.-/mo extra. Fantastic location, NJ Bus right outside the complex offers quick commute to Manhattan, easy access to GW Bridge and all major highways, near to many shopping options and restaurants at "The Teterboro Landing". avail Aug 1st or before, call or text listing agent for a video tour