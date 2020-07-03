All apartments in Little Ferry
269 MAIN ST
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

269 MAIN ST

269 Main Street · (201) 988-9959
Location

269 Main Street, Little Ferry, NJ 07643
Little Ferry

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13 · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Amazing townhouse style rental community in the heart of Little Ferry, surrounded by private, parklike gardens and barbecue area, common area for tenants only. The Apt is a duplex layout. The first floor has 2BR,2 full Bath, walk in closet and a en suite bathroom in Master BR, open kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops, SS appliances, in unit Washer/Dryer, wood floors throughout, central air and Verizon Fios or Spectrum for internet and cable tv. The second floor is a loft area, approx. 500sqft, can be an additional family room or any other set up .... Many large windows and cathedral ceilings bring in lots of natural light and truly make this a unique Apt. One (1) assigned parking spot is incl. Optional second spot is $75.-/mo extra. Fantastic location, NJ Bus right outside the complex offers quick commute to Manhattan, easy access to GW Bridge and all major highways, near to many shopping options and restaurants at "The Teterboro Landing". avail Aug 1st or before, call or text listing agent for a video tour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 269 MAIN ST have any available units?
269 MAIN ST has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 269 MAIN ST have?
Some of 269 MAIN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 269 MAIN ST currently offering any rent specials?
269 MAIN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 269 MAIN ST pet-friendly?
No, 269 MAIN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Ferry.
Does 269 MAIN ST offer parking?
Yes, 269 MAIN ST offers parking.
Does 269 MAIN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 269 MAIN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 269 MAIN ST have a pool?
No, 269 MAIN ST does not have a pool.
Does 269 MAIN ST have accessible units?
No, 269 MAIN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 269 MAIN ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 269 MAIN ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 269 MAIN ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 269 MAIN ST has units with air conditioning.
