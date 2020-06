Amenities

Take a look at this beautiful property in Eldorado Hills. This home has been remodeled with many updates. House sits on a large fenced corner property in this quiet neighborhood. Features brand new appliances, new flooring and a fresh coat of paint . The bathroom has been updated with new vanity and flooring. Newer heater and has Central Air. Schedule your showing today!!This property is still being worked on so showings will start in a week or so, call to get a time slot scheduled.