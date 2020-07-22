47 Apartments for rent in Lindenwold, NJ with pools

Apartment List
Finding apartments with a pool in Lindenwold means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing... Read Guide >
1 Unit Available
Emerald Ridge Apartments
101 E Gibbsboro Rd, Lindenwold, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1176 sqft
Spacious units with dens in select apartments, wall-to-wall carpeting and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and is close to public transportation, shopping and restaurants.
5 Units Available
Stonington Court
1800 Laurel Rd 131, Lindenwold, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$870
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
988 sqft
Modern apartments with extra storage, private patio/balcony, and wall-to-wall carpeting. Community features a swimming pool and clubhouse, picnic and BBQ area, and off-street parking. 20 minutes to Philadelphia.

1 Unit Available
902 Timber Creek
902 Timber Creek Road, Lindenwold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1540 sqft
This is a large NEWLY RENOVATED 2 story condominium in Lindenwold, NJ. 3 HUGE bedrooms (including a MASTER SUITE) and an additional large BONUS ROOM on the 1st floor. 2 full and 1 half bathrooms total. LARGE living room with a fireplace.

1 Unit Available
1704 Timber Creek
1704 Timber Creek Road, Lindenwold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1337 sqft
This is a large 2 story condominium in Lindenwold, NJ. 2 HUGE bedrooms (including a MASTER SUITE) on the 2nd floor, and an additional BONUS ROOM on the first floor. There are 2 full and 1 half bathrooms total. LARGE living room with a fireplace.
57 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,040
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms​ for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
7 Units Available
Fox Pointe
220A Dobbs Drive, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,020
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
2 Units Available
Echelon Glen
314 Echelon Rd, Echelon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Echelon Glen, a community for comfortable and convenient living just minutes to Philadelphia.

1 Unit Available
24 Dover Ct
24 Dover Court, Clementon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
2BR KIT LR with Balcony (2nd floor) RENT or Lease with Option to Buy (Rent Security Deposit $1,790) (Option to Buy Deposit $3,000-$8,000) (RLNE930778)
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$1,010
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
10 Units Available
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,255
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
978 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
8 Units Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$920
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
951 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
14 Units Available
Woodmont Townsquare
257 Hurffville Road, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,580
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1234 sqft
Embrace a lifestyle that blends urban-style living with the beauty of the suburbs.
9 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,585
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
29 Units Available
Korman Residential at Cherrywood
1200 Little Gloucester Rd, Clementon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,040
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
900 sqft
Located in Camden County, New Jersey, with shopping, entertainment and dining just steps away. Units offer washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community boasts a pool, fitness center and community gardens.
9 Units Available
The Club at Main Street
3700 Hermitage Drive, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1338 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at Main Street in Voorhees. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
3 Units Available
Coventry Place Apartments
309 Brooke Ave A2, Magnolia, NJ
Studio
$825
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
Coventry Place is one of South Jersey’s best-kept secrets when it comes to affordable, beautifully landscaped, and spacious apartments. Each apartment has been newly renovated, and there is a community pool for the enjoyment of all residents.

1 Unit Available
1205 Gorge Rd 1205
1205 Forge Road, Barclay, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1060 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 163467 The most Amazing Views of NYC Skyline! Spacios Apartments Available, with Luxury Full Amenities, 24 Hours Concierge, Pool, Gym and much more! Please contact me today for the Best Apartment

1 Unit Available
17 LADY DIANA CIRCLE
17 Lady Diana Circle, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1898 sqft
Available For Early September Occupancy And Not Before.

1 Unit Available
241 Blackwood-barnsboro Road
241 Blackwood Barnsboro Rd, Gloucester County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$825
730 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 241 Blackwood-barnsboro Road in Gloucester County. View photos, descriptions and more!
24 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,430
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
8 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,065
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
6 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,120
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
16 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,195
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
City Guide for Lindenwold, NJ

"Linden Arden stole the highlights - With one hand tied behind his back. Loved the morning sun, and whiskey; ran like water in his veins. Loved to go to church on Sunday even though he was a drinking man." (- Van Morrison, "Liden Arden Stole the Highlights")

In 1829 a man named Wilmer Bedford attended the community meeting that would decide the name of the newly incorporated town. Allegedly, Bedford had been reading a German book with the word "lindenwold". See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Lindenwold, NJ

Finding apartments with a pool in Lindenwold means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Lindenwold could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

