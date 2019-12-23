All apartments in Linden
100 LUTTGEN PL A-4
100 LUTTGEN PL A-4

100 Luttgen Place · (908) 220-3484
Location

100 Luttgen Place, Linden, NJ 07036

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A4 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
SOHO STYLE LIVING MINUTES FROM MANHATTAN! Spacious, immaculate 2 Beds /1Bath condo totally renovated with the luxury and Ambiance you can ask for. Features include Brand new kitchen with cabinets, granite counter top, stainless steel professional appliances, back splash, onsite Laundry, Gleaming hardwood floors, recessed lighting, brand new bathroom with ultra-modern subway tile and walk-in closet. This gracious building is in a desired location blocks from Bus /NYC train and all Linden has to offer. The kitchen is spacious and adjacent to the dining room overlooking the spacious and elegant living room, Onsite parking and laundry included. NO PETS AND NONE SMOKING NO EXCEPTIONS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 LUTTGEN PL A-4 have any available units?
100 LUTTGEN PL A-4 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 LUTTGEN PL A-4 have?
Some of 100 LUTTGEN PL A-4's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 LUTTGEN PL A-4 currently offering any rent specials?
100 LUTTGEN PL A-4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 LUTTGEN PL A-4 pet-friendly?
No, 100 LUTTGEN PL A-4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linden.
Does 100 LUTTGEN PL A-4 offer parking?
Yes, 100 LUTTGEN PL A-4 does offer parking.
Does 100 LUTTGEN PL A-4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 LUTTGEN PL A-4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 LUTTGEN PL A-4 have a pool?
No, 100 LUTTGEN PL A-4 does not have a pool.
Does 100 LUTTGEN PL A-4 have accessible units?
No, 100 LUTTGEN PL A-4 does not have accessible units.
Does 100 LUTTGEN PL A-4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 LUTTGEN PL A-4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 LUTTGEN PL A-4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 LUTTGEN PL A-4 does not have units with air conditioning.
