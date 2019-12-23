100 LUTTGEN PL A-4

Amenities

SOHO STYLE LIVING MINUTES FROM MANHATTAN! Spacious, immaculate 2 Beds /1Bath condo totally renovated with the luxury and Ambiance you can ask for. Features include Brand new kitchen with cabinets, granite counter top, stainless steel professional appliances, back splash, onsite Laundry, Gleaming hardwood floors, recessed lighting, brand new bathroom with ultra-modern subway tile and walk-in closet. This gracious building is in a desired location blocks from Bus /NYC train and all Linden has to offer. The kitchen is spacious and adjacent to the dining room overlooking the spacious and elegant living room, Onsite parking and laundry included. NO PETS AND NONE SMOKING NO EXCEPTIONS