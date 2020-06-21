All apartments in Keyport
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:47 PM

1 Fulton Street

1 Fulton Street · (732) 382-0200
Location

1 Fulton Street, Keyport, NJ 07735

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fantastic rental....will not last!! You WILL NOT find a rental that looks like this! You will love this upgraded 2 bedroom single family home. Upgrades include: young sheet rock, windows, heating, hot water heater, washer/dryer, flooring, air conditioners and bathrooms. You'll love the updated kitchen with granite counters, recessed lighting and full stainless steel appliance package!! This home also features: Large entry sun room/den, office, laundry room, full basement, 16 x 10 composite deck, generator, detached garage & large backyard. This one WILL GO FAST!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Fulton Street have any available units?
1 Fulton Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Fulton Street have?
Some of 1 Fulton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1 Fulton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Fulton Street pet-friendly?
No, 1 Fulton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keyport.
Does 1 Fulton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1 Fulton Street does offer parking.
Does 1 Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Fulton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Fulton Street have a pool?
No, 1 Fulton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1 Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 1 Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Fulton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Fulton Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1 Fulton Street has units with air conditioning.
