1 Fulton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fantastic rental....will not last!! You WILL NOT find a rental that looks like this! You will love this upgraded 2 bedroom single family home. Upgrades include: young sheet rock, windows, heating, hot water heater, washer/dryer, flooring, air conditioners and bathrooms. You'll love the updated kitchen with granite counters, recessed lighting and full stainless steel appliance package!! This home also features: Large entry sun room/den, office, laundry room, full basement, 16 x 10 composite deck, generator, detached garage & large backyard. This one WILL GO FAST!!