Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:10 PM

56 Apartments for rent in Kenilworth, NJ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Kenilworth renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
7 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Results within 1 mile of Kenilworth

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1010 GIFFORD CT
1010 Gifford Court, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Apartment NEW CONSTRUCTION-Chic open floor plan apartment with one full bath. Located on a quiet cul de sac in the Battlehill section. The unit is approximately two minutes from Costco, LA Fitness, restaurants, and post office.
Results within 5 miles of Kenilworth
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,740
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,995
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
18 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,893
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,898
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,684
1051 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
13 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,171
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1158 sqft
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
Elmora
9 Units Available
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,610
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1138 sqft
Known for exceptional amenities and oversized floor plans, Chilton Towers puts city living on the map.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1615 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 11 at 05:46pm
2 Units Available
Maple Gardens
12 Marshall St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,234
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with tile flooring, dining rooms, window coverings, tubs and eat-in kitchens. Close proximity to University Middle School and greater Newark.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Elmora
4 Units Available
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,465
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1184 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 09:34am
Roselle
92 Units Available
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1103 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
24 Springfield Avenue
24 Springfield Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1570 sqft
Located in the historic town of Cranford, 24 Springfield Ave is a vintage mid-rise featuring all the modern furnishings one would hope for in a new home. Located on the Rahway River the views from most apartment homes are a feast for the eyes.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
Westminster
15 Units Available
Vermella Union
2 Vermella Way, Union County, NJ
Studio
$1,850
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1199 sqft
Welcome to a lifestyle so awesome you’ll be pinching yourself to make sure you’re not dreaming. Explore homes with sprawling living spaces and sleek style, and an amenity package with 65,000 SF of sheer resident indulgence.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Elmora
4 Units Available
Hillside Club
1000 Murray Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1585 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dayton - Weequahic Park
1 Unit Available
1341 NORTH AVE A1Z
1341 North Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
WESTMINSTER TOWERS - Property Id: 235952 FULLY RENOVATED IN UNIT LAUNDRY DISHWASHER FITNESS CENTER COMING SOON ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED PET FRIENDLY PARKING GARAGE BREAKFAST BAR OPEN LAYOUT ON SITE MANAGEMENT Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Elizabeth
1 Unit Available
801 N Broad St G5Z
801 N Broad St, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WESTMINSTER TOWERS - Property Id: 282887 HUGE MAGNIFICENT PORCH FITNESS CENTER COMING SOON ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED PET FRIENDLY PARKING GARAGE BREAKFAST BAR OPEN LAYOUT ON SITE MANAGEMENT Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Summit
1 Unit Available
132 Springfield Ave
132 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Location! Under one mile to Downtown Summit & NYC Direct Train. Welcome home to this beautifully renovated half duplex unit.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
16 Larkin Circle
16 Larkin Cir, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Luxury 3 bedroom condominium rental located directly across from St. Barnabas hospital. Entire condo, including all bedrooms, comes partially furnished and includes washer and dryer inside.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
465-73 VALLEY ST
465-73 Valley Street, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
There isn't another unit like this one!!! HEAT AND HW INCLUDED fully and tastefully renovated 1 bedroom apartment located minutes from both South Orange and Maplewood train stations and downtown areas, 1 block from Stop & Shop and so much more.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
98 BURNETT AVE
98 Burnett Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1143 sqft
Newer building, only 2 years young, with high end finishes. Stainless steel kitchen suites, granite counters, hardwood floors, full front load washer/dryer in unit, central heat/air in unit. Well appointed two bedroom/two bathroom apartments.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
479 VALLEY ST
479 Valley St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
Summer Special! New Leases signed and starting before the end of July 31, 2020 will receive TWO MONTHS FREE RENT!!! Luxury BLDG. 1 and 2 BR apartments available for immediate occupancy.
Results within 10 miles of Kenilworth
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Florham Park
17 Units Available
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1592 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Watsessing Park
24 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,840
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
East Hanover
5 Units Available
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,828
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1464 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,865
1556 sqft
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Kenilworth, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Kenilworth renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

