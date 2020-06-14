310 Apartments for rent in Kearny, NJ with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Vermella West
113 Passaic Avenue, Kearny, NJ
Studio
$1,695
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GO BIG, GO WEST. When you combine lavish amenity spaces, comfort of convenience, sleek features, and industrial elements, you get Vermella West - A swank- new development along the Passaic waterfront in the Kearny, NJ.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Vermella Crossing
302 Bergen Ave, Kearny, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,760
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1231 sqft
Well-appointed interiors with 360-degree views of the city and lake. Fitness center with cardio and weight training. Grilling area. Balconies, designer kitchens, and energy efficient appliances. In-unit washer and dryers.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
$
Harrison
33 Units Available
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,902
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,058
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,836
832 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Greenville
22 Units Available
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,250
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1140 sqft
Shuttle to PATH station
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Harrison
14 Units Available
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,845
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1117 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,885
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1177 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
West Belmar
23 Units Available
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Harrison
8 Units Available
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,710
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1154 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
14 Bennett St 507
14 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1064 sqft
Breathtaking 2 Bed, 2 Bath Luxury Apartment Rental - Property Id: 55517 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
364 Ege Ave 306
364 Ege Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1320 sqft
New Construction 2 Bed For Rent: NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 54813 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
360 Ege Ave 412
360 Ege Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1212 sqft
Massive 2 Bed Rental: No Fee, Private Shuttle - Property Id: 142633 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
10 Bennett St 511
10 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Big 2 Bed For Rent No Fee, Private Shuttle to PATH - Property Id: 142640 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
12 Bennett St 313
12 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1064 sqft
Wow This Building Has It All. Luxury Living in JC! - Property Id: 55677 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
20 Bennett St 410
20 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2+ Den, No Fee, Luxury Apartment Rental - Property Id: 56212 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
22 Bennett St 306
22 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1050 sqft
Stunning 2 Bed, 2 Bath Rental With No Broker FEE - Property Id: 55497 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
6 Bennett St 216
6 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1673 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath, West Side, Jersey City... NO FEE - Property Id: 56216 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
18 Bennett St 310
18 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2+ Den, 2 Bath... NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 56209 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
4 Bennett St 416
4 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1673 sqft
Brand New Construction 3 Bed In Jersey City NO FEE - Property Id: 56220 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
4 TOTTENHAM CT
4 Tottenham Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1491 sqft
Beautiful Townhome w/ 2 Bd, 2.5 Ba, and 2 Car Garage & Hardwood Floors! This fantastic unit also features open living room/dining room with private balcony, modern kitchen with pantry and a great location.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
16 BENNETT ST
16 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Size Matters! The luxury rental apartments located at 16 Bennett St. in Jersey City, represent the perfect mix of size and technology.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Journal Square
1 Unit Available
57 CORBIN AVE
57 Corbin Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
Completely renovated 1 bedroom condo, featuring hardwood floors, great windows, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, dishwasher, dinning area, washer/dryer & storage in the building and so much more.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Journal Square
1 Unit Available
75 LIBERTY AVE
75 Liberty Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,200
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FEE PAID! Move into this spacious Journal Square penthouse one bedroom condo located in the full amenity building, the Brunswick Towers.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Newark Central Business District
1 Unit Available
540 BROAD ST
540 Broad St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,930
639 sqft
In the Heart of Downtown New Landmark residence! Now Leasing the Walker House! Full service luxury building in the heart of historic Downtown Newark! Short walk to the path and NJ Transit. Brand new never lived in apartments.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Chelsea
29 Units Available
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,380
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,795
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,705
1172 sqft
Doorman building in West Chelsea, close to Chelsea Waterside Park. Smoke-free. Residences have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, elevator, 24-hour gym and parking. Pet friendly units.
City Guide for Kearny, NJ

"New Jersey shaped who and what I am. Growing up in Jersey gave you all the advantages of New York, but you were in its shadow. Anyone who's come from here will tell you that same story." Jon Bon Jovi

Head due west from New York City into New Jersey and you’ll hit Kearney, NJ, a New Jersey town in Hudson County that’s closely associated with its industrial history. Kearney was founded during the colonial period, when a local settler discovered a copper stone and began a copper mine there. In the 1870s, many Scottish and Irish immigrants came to town for factory jobs at two Scottish-run companies (Clark Thread and Nairn Linoleum), and these two groups helped shape the future character of the city. Talk about diverse beginnings! From then, Kearney began to add factories to its stock and immigrants continued to move there to work in them. Today, many of Kearney’s factories are closed or shut down, but its community remains a strong group of blue collar workers. Some episodes of The Sopranos was filmed here in the early 2000s, but even many of the buildings they used have since been torn down for new development. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Kearny, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Kearny renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

