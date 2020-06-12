/
2 bedroom apartments
736 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kearny, NJ
24 Units Available
Vermella Crossing
302 Bergen Ave, Kearny, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1227 sqft
Well-appointed interiors with 360-degree views of the city and lake. Fitness center with cardio and weight training. Grilling area. Balconies, designer kitchens, and energy efficient appliances. In-unit washer and dryers.
Arlington
1 Unit Available
625 Elm Street Apartments
625 Elm St, Kearny, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
619 sqft
Situated in a residential neighborhood near the heart of Kearny's main shopping area, a beautifully paved courtyard entrance greets you as you enter the Apartments at 625 Elm Street.
Results within 1 mile of Kearny
Harrison
15 Units Available
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1117 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Harrison
32 Units Available
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,781
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Harrison
7 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Harrison
8 Units Available
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1154 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Greenville
23 Units Available
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1178 sqft
Shuttle to PATH station
West Side
1 Unit Available
32 Corbin Ave 1Z
32 Corbin Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
LUXURY 2 BR APT FOR RENT IN JOURNAL SQ JC - Property Id: 271182 --NO BROKER FEE-- --GROUND FLOOR- --IN UNIT LAUNDRY-- --SEPARATE LIVING ROOM-- --HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED-- --SS APPLIANCES-- --QUARTZ TOPS-- --SUNNY AND SPACIOUS-- --CLOSET
West Side
1 Unit Available
225 Duncan Ave 31
225 Duncan Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
850 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 293902 **BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tiles in bathroom *Modern kitchen *Spacious and airy *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of
West Side
1 Unit Available
56 Condict St 1
56 Condict St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
850 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 289051 **BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Closet space *Stainless steel appliances *Microwave *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of
West Side
1 Unit Available
241 Duncan Ave 6
241 Duncan Ave, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
850 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 268617 **BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Closet space *Stainless steel appliances *Microwave *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of
West Side
1 Unit Available
114 Stuyvesant Ave 16
114 Stuyvesant Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
850 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 275987 **BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Microwave *Dishwasher *Near transportation *Hardwood flooring *Spacious and
West Side
1 Unit Available
241 Duncan Ave 16
241 Duncan Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
850 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 268851 **BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Closet space *Stainless steel appliances *Microwave *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of
Journal Square
1 Unit Available
1062 Westside Ave 45
1062 W Side Ave, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
850 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 240399 **BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite Counter Tops *Microwave *Dishwasher *Modern bathroom *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of
Journal Square
1 Unit Available
1062 West Side Avenue 45
1062 West Side Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
850 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 240441 **BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Brand new kitchen *Stainless steel appliances *Granite Counter Tops *Microwave *Dishwasher *Modern bathroom *Plenty of
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
364 Ege Ave 306
364 Ege Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1320 sqft
New Construction 2 Bed For Rent: NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 54813 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
14 Bennett St 507
14 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1064 sqft
Breathtaking 2 Bed, 2 Bath Luxury Apartment Rental - Property Id: 55517 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
22 Bennett St 306
22 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1050 sqft
Stunning 2 Bed, 2 Bath Rental With No Broker FEE - Property Id: 55497 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
360 Ege Ave 412
360 Ege Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1212 sqft
Massive 2 Bed Rental: No Fee, Private Shuttle - Property Id: 142633 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
18 Bennett St 310
18 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1506 sqft
2+ Den, 2 Bath... NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 56209 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
12 Bennett St 313
12 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1064 sqft
Wow This Building Has It All. Luxury Living in JC! - Property Id: 55677 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
10 Bennett St 511
10 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1064 sqft
Big 2 Bed For Rent No Fee, Private Shuttle to PATH - Property Id: 142640 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
20 Bennett St 410
20 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1506 sqft
2+ Den, No Fee, Luxury Apartment Rental - Property Id: 56212 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.
North Broadway
1 Unit Available
810 Broadway
810 Broadway, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
700 sqft
Fully Renovated 2 Bedrooms Large Bedroom with Walk in Closet 1 Updated BathroomModern Kitchen +Stove & Fridge Hardwood Floors Heat , Hot Water & Gas IncludedTenant pays Electricity onlyLaundry on Premises br 5th Floor Apt br Available Immediately
