Keansburg, NJ
75 Carr Avenue
75 Carr Avenue

75 Carr Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

75 Carr Avenue, Keansburg, NJ 07734

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
guest parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Welcome to this 2 BR 1.5 Bath freshly painted townhome boasting 1300 sf of living space. Your own fenced yard with paver patio. Formal living and dining rooms. Half bath conveniently located on first floor. Laundry upstairs with washer and dryer included. All new wide plank flooring upstairs. The upper landing is perfect for a sitting/reading area. Two assigned parking spaces and visitor parking. Tenant pays electric, gas, water and sewer. NO PETS PER ASSOCIATION BYLAWS. MOVE RIGHT IN TO THIS UNIT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Carr Avenue have any available units?
75 Carr Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keansburg, NJ.
What amenities does 75 Carr Avenue have?
Some of 75 Carr Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Carr Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
75 Carr Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Carr Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 75 Carr Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keansburg.
Does 75 Carr Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 75 Carr Avenue does offer parking.
Does 75 Carr Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 Carr Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Carr Avenue have a pool?
No, 75 Carr Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 75 Carr Avenue have accessible units?
No, 75 Carr Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Carr Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Carr Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Carr Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Carr Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
