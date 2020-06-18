75 Carr Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking guest parking

Welcome to this 2 BR 1.5 Bath freshly painted townhome boasting 1300 sf of living space. Your own fenced yard with paver patio. Formal living and dining rooms. Half bath conveniently located on first floor. Laundry upstairs with washer and dryer included. All new wide plank flooring upstairs. The upper landing is perfect for a sitting/reading area. Two assigned parking spaces and visitor parking. Tenant pays electric, gas, water and sewer. NO PETS PER ASSOCIATION BYLAWS. MOVE RIGHT IN TO THIS UNIT.