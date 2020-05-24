182 Seabreeze Way

Amenities

***Pending Executed Lease 5/23Charming 3-BR cottage ready for rent! The budding, rejuvenating shore town of Keansburg welcomes you! On the outskirts of town, this home sits 2-blocks from a marina and a short distance to the beach. This smoke-free and pet-free home offers off-street parking, laundry units, large yard with a deck for entertaining. Commuters dream having Academy Bus steps from your home, a 12-minute car ride to NY Waterway Ferry in Belford and/or Hazlet train station. Requirements: monthly income 3 x rent, 1 1/2 month security deposit, application to be completed www.zumper.com, and tenant's insurance. Tenant responsible for all utilities. **C/O max 4 people