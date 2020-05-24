All apartments in Keansburg
Keansburg, NJ
182 Seabreeze Way
Last updated May 24 2020 at 12:49 AM

182 Seabreeze Way

182 Seabreeze Way · (732) 239-6617
Location

182 Seabreeze Way, Keansburg, NJ 07734

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
***Pending Executed Lease 5/23Charming 3-BR cottage ready for rent! The budding, rejuvenating shore town of Keansburg welcomes you! On the outskirts of town, this home sits 2-blocks from a marina and a short distance to the beach. This smoke-free and pet-free home offers off-street parking, laundry units, large yard with a deck for entertaining. Commuters dream having Academy Bus steps from your home, a 12-minute car ride to NY Waterway Ferry in Belford and/or Hazlet train station. Requirements: monthly income 3 x rent, 1 1/2 month security deposit, application to be completed www.zumper.com, and tenant's insurance. Tenant responsible for all utilities. **C/O max 4 people

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 182 Seabreeze Way have any available units?
182 Seabreeze Way has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 182 Seabreeze Way currently offering any rent specials?
182 Seabreeze Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 182 Seabreeze Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 182 Seabreeze Way is pet friendly.
Does 182 Seabreeze Way offer parking?
Yes, 182 Seabreeze Way does offer parking.
Does 182 Seabreeze Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 182 Seabreeze Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 182 Seabreeze Way have a pool?
No, 182 Seabreeze Way does not have a pool.
Does 182 Seabreeze Way have accessible units?
No, 182 Seabreeze Way does not have accessible units.
Does 182 Seabreeze Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 182 Seabreeze Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 182 Seabreeze Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 182 Seabreeze Way does not have units with air conditioning.
