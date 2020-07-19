All apartments in Iselin
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1910 woodbridge commons way

1910 Woodbridge Commons Way · (732) 910-0080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1910 Woodbridge Commons Way, Iselin, NJ 08830
Iselin

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1600 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
Best location!!! Beautiful 1bd/ba condo for rent - Property Id: 315254

*For rent by owner
*One of the best location in a park-like settings!
* Move right into this beautiful end unit ground floor condo.
*Walking distance to bus stop, restaurants, Retro Fitness gym, 1.5mi to Metro Park Station.
*About 40 min to NY Penn Station by train
* Woodbridge and Menlo Park malls nearby.
*Easy access to all major highways 287, 1, NJ Turnpike and Parkway
*Freshly painted
*Washer and dryer within the unit, lots of storage space and walk in closet in the bedroom.
*1 year lease required
*Good credit required
*No pets allowed per association rules
*Water, garbage removal, landscaping included
*Vsto46@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1910-woodbridge-commons-way-iselin-nj/315254
Property Id 315254

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5950765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 woodbridge commons way have any available units?
1910 woodbridge commons way has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1910 woodbridge commons way have?
Some of 1910 woodbridge commons way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 woodbridge commons way currently offering any rent specials?
1910 woodbridge commons way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 woodbridge commons way pet-friendly?
No, 1910 woodbridge commons way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iselin.
Does 1910 woodbridge commons way offer parking?
No, 1910 woodbridge commons way does not offer parking.
Does 1910 woodbridge commons way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1910 woodbridge commons way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 woodbridge commons way have a pool?
No, 1910 woodbridge commons way does not have a pool.
Does 1910 woodbridge commons way have accessible units?
No, 1910 woodbridge commons way does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 woodbridge commons way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1910 woodbridge commons way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 woodbridge commons way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 woodbridge commons way does not have units with air conditioning.
