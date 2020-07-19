Amenities

Best location!!! Beautiful 1bd/ba condo for rent



*For rent by owner

*One of the best location in a park-like settings!

* Move right into this beautiful end unit ground floor condo.

*Walking distance to bus stop, restaurants, Retro Fitness gym, 1.5mi to Metro Park Station.

*About 40 min to NY Penn Station by train

* Woodbridge and Menlo Park malls nearby.

*Easy access to all major highways 287, 1, NJ Turnpike and Parkway

*Freshly painted

*Washer and dryer within the unit, lots of storage space and walk in closet in the bedroom.

*1 year lease required

*Good credit required

*No pets allowed per association rules

*Water, garbage removal, landscaping included

*Vsto46@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1910-woodbridge-commons-way-iselin-nj/315254

No Pets Allowed



