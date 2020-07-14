20 Montrose Ter 1

Amenities

some paid utils

Beautiful and clean 2 bedroom - Property Id: 217513



Excellent 2 Bedroom in IRVINGTON , NJ, for $1,500/month. This is a fantastic opportunity to live in the best 2 bedroom, 1 Bathroom in IRVINGTON, NJ. Perfect location with great school district less than 10 minutes from Seton Hall University and Kean University.



The new tenant will need to pay rent of $1,500, Brokers Fee $1,500 and Security Deposit of $2,550 total is $5,250. This covers ALL move in cost.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217513

No Dogs Allowed



