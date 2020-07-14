All apartments in Irvington
20 Montrose Ter, Irvington, NJ 07111

some paid utils
Beautiful and clean 2 bedroom - Property Id: 217513

Excellent 2 Bedroom in IRVINGTON , NJ, for $1,500/month. This is a fantastic opportunity to live in the best 2 bedroom, 1 Bathroom in IRVINGTON, NJ. Perfect location with great school district less than 10 minutes from Seton Hall University and Kean University.

The new tenant will need to pay rent of $1,500, Brokers Fee $1,500 and Security Deposit of $2,550 total is $5,250. This covers ALL move in cost.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217513
Property Id 217513

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5859556)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Montrose Ter 1 have any available units?
20 Montrose Ter 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvington, NJ.
Is 20 Montrose Ter 1 currently offering any rent specials?
20 Montrose Ter 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Montrose Ter 1 pet-friendly?
No, 20 Montrose Ter 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvington.
Does 20 Montrose Ter 1 offer parking?
No, 20 Montrose Ter 1 does not offer parking.
Does 20 Montrose Ter 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Montrose Ter 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Montrose Ter 1 have a pool?
No, 20 Montrose Ter 1 does not have a pool.
Does 20 Montrose Ter 1 have accessible units?
No, 20 Montrose Ter 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Montrose Ter 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Montrose Ter 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Montrose Ter 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Montrose Ter 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
