460 GREGORY AVE
460 GREGORY AVE

460 Gregory Avenue · No Longer Available
460 Gregory Avenue, Hudson County, NJ 07086

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Large and bright 2 bedrooms apt with an additional den, living room, formal dining room, one bathroom and brand new kitchen with washer/dryer in unit, new kitchen appliances and new kitchen floors. Private entrance. Great opportunity to move in immediately in this freshly painted apt situated in the Weehawken Heights with easy access to NYC at corner, free shuttle to light rail and ferry station, 5 minutes commute to NYC and Hoboken. No pets. Including water and sewer. Heat, hot/water, electric and cooking gas pay by tenants. Available right now, call before it’s too late! Video tour: https://youtu.be/IQ5Y-Hhuz8g

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 460 GREGORY AVE have any available units?
460 GREGORY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson County, NJ.
What amenities does 460 GREGORY AVE have?
Some of 460 GREGORY AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 GREGORY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
460 GREGORY AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 GREGORY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 460 GREGORY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson County.
Does 460 GREGORY AVE offer parking?
No, 460 GREGORY AVE does not offer parking.
Does 460 GREGORY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 460 GREGORY AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 GREGORY AVE have a pool?
No, 460 GREGORY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 460 GREGORY AVE have accessible units?
No, 460 GREGORY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 460 GREGORY AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 460 GREGORY AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 460 GREGORY AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 460 GREGORY AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
