460 GREGORY AVE

Large and bright 2 bedrooms apt with an additional den, living room, formal dining room, one bathroom and brand new kitchen with washer/dryer in unit, new kitchen appliances and new kitchen floors. Private entrance. Great opportunity to move in immediately in this freshly painted apt situated in the Weehawken Heights with easy access to NYC at corner, free shuttle to light rail and ferry station, 5 minutes commute to NYC and Hoboken. No pets. Including water and sewer. Heat, hot/water, electric and cooking gas pay by tenants. Available right now, call before it’s too late! Video tour: https://youtu.be/IQ5Y-Hhuz8g