Hudson County, NJ
2514 PALISADE AVE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

2514 PALISADE AVE

2514 Palisade Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2514 Palisade Avenue, Hudson County, NJ 07086

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious, sunny 3 bedroom/1.5 bath with full garage access giving you one inside covered parking spot, one outdoor driveway spot & huge outdoor deck. NEW renovated kitchen and newly renovated bathroom off master bedroom. Features include newly painted throughout, overhead lighting in the bedrooms, hardwood floors, large living room & formal dining room, expansive front balcony, new stainless steel appliances and ample closets. Unit has three large bedrooms with Empire State Building view from master bedroom. If you need to work at home moving forward, this apartment has a huge living room & master bedroom that can fit an office. Includes washer/dryer and storage in the garage. Conveniently located on Palisade Ave close to the bus to NYC, shopping and a short walk to the elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 PALISADE AVE have any available units?
2514 PALISADE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson County, NJ.
What amenities does 2514 PALISADE AVE have?
Some of 2514 PALISADE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 PALISADE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2514 PALISADE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 PALISADE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2514 PALISADE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson County.
Does 2514 PALISADE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2514 PALISADE AVE offers parking.
Does 2514 PALISADE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2514 PALISADE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 PALISADE AVE have a pool?
No, 2514 PALISADE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2514 PALISADE AVE have accessible units?
No, 2514 PALISADE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 PALISADE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2514 PALISADE AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2514 PALISADE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2514 PALISADE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
