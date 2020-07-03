2514 PALISADE AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious, sunny 3 bedroom/1.5 bath with full garage access giving you one inside covered parking spot, one outdoor driveway spot & huge outdoor deck. NEW renovated kitchen and newly renovated bathroom off master bedroom. Features include newly painted throughout, overhead lighting in the bedrooms, hardwood floors, large living room & formal dining room, expansive front balcony, new stainless steel appliances and ample closets. Unit has three large bedrooms with Empire State Building view from master bedroom. If you need to work at home moving forward, this apartment has a huge living room & master bedroom that can fit an office. Includes washer/dryer and storage in the garage. Conveniently located on Palisade Ave close to the bus to NYC, shopping and a short walk to the elementary school.