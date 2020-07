Amenities

Apartment features:



hardwood floors in living room/dining area

ceramic tile floors in kitchen/bathrooms

brand new carpeting in bedrooms

stainless steel appliances w/granite counters in kitchen

washer/dryer in unit

in-wall surround sound speakers



Community features:



24-hr concierge service

Dry cleaning

Free shuttle to NY Waterway ferry and access to light rail/buses to NYC

Game rm with billiards/wet bar

Fitness center

Courtyard w/fantastic water/NYC views and bbq area

Dog run

Wireless internet access avail throughout



LEASE TERMS:

$1000 towards broker fee with 12 month lease!!!

1 MONTH FREE on select units with min 14 mos lease

minimum lease term 8 months (pricing may vary)

Parking $150/mos

1x Amenities fee applies

Pets welcome* fee/rent applies



* Prices/terms/availability/specials may change daily and are subject to change without notice.



