1200 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL

Welcome to Penthouse Unit 709 at 1200 Avenue. This luxurious stylish contemporary building brings the south florida life-style to the New Jersey Gold Coast with majestic direct views of the NYC skyline. Sun-drenched Penthouse unit features 10' 7" ceilings in living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, spacious glass walled balcony with direct-unobstructed views of the NYC skyline and the Empire State Building. This true one bedroom with bonus room/den is larger than most two bedroom units, boasting at 1324 square feet and offers a rare sought-after floor-plan that maximizes its use. Residence unit 709 is located on the PH (top floor) level and features large ensuite MBR with custom closets separate glass shower and soaking tub with custom finishes, large open concept living room, Chef's kitchen w/ ultra modern finishes, energy-efficient GE monogram appliances, custom cabinetry, Caesarstone & Italian porcelain countertops with waterfall edge, Gray Brazilian hardwood floors and lutron lighting fixtures throughout, two full baths, in-unit GE washer and dryer, deeded garage parking, storage locker. Commuters dream with the NYC ferry and the light-rail right outside your front door makes this luxury development a true home. Spectacular amenities include 24-hour concierge service, health club, screening room theater, sky level entertainment venue and a resort style pool deck overlooking Manhattan. UNIT IS AVAILABLE FURNISHED for an additional fee. DUE AT LEASE SIGNING: 1st Month Rent, 1.5-Month Security. tour at: http://vhtbucket.s3.amazonaws.com/video/iw-avc/2020/05/07/434059388/194b3659-80ff-48a6-bec5-13484b879882.mp4