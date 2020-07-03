All apartments in Hudson County
Find more places like 1200 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hudson County, NJ
/
1200 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL
Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:05 PM

1200 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL

1200 Avenue At Port Imperial · (201) 798-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1200 Avenue At Port Imperial, Hudson County, NJ 07086

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH709 · Avail. now

$4,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1324 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
parking
pool
garage
media room
Welcome to Penthouse Unit 709 at 1200 Avenue.  This luxurious stylish contemporary building brings the south florida life-style to the New Jersey Gold Coast with majestic direct views of the NYC skyline.  Sun-drenched Penthouse unit features 10' 7" ceilings in living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, spacious glass walled balcony with direct-unobstructed views of the NYC skyline and the Empire State Building.   This true one bedroom with bonus room/den is larger than most two bedroom units, boasting at 1324 square feet and offers a rare sought-after floor-plan that maximizes its use.  Residence unit 709 is located on the PH (top floor) level and features large ensuite MBR with custom closets separate glass shower and soaking tub with custom finishes, large open concept living room, Chef's kitchen w/ ultra modern finishes, energy-efficient GE monogram appliances, custom cabinetry, Caesarstone & Italian porcelain countertops with waterfall edge, Gray Brazilian hardwood floors and lutron lighting fixtures throughout,  two full baths,  in-unit GE washer and dryer,  deeded garage parking, storage locker.  Commuters dream with the NYC ferry and the light-rail right outside your front door makes this luxury development a true home. Spectacular amenities include 24-hour concierge service, health club, screening room theater, sky level entertainment venue and a resort style pool deck overlooking Manhattan. UNIT IS AVAILABLE FURNISHED for an additional fee. DUE AT LEASE SIGNING: 1st Month Rent, 1.5-Month Security. tour at: http://vhtbucket.s3.amazonaws.com/video/iw-avc/2020/05/07/434059388/194b3659-80ff-48a6-bec5-13484b879882.mp4

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL have any available units?
1200 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1200 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL have?
Some of 1200 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL currently offering any rent specials?
1200 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL pet-friendly?
No, 1200 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson County.
Does 1200 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL offer parking?
Yes, 1200 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL offers parking.
Does 1200 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL have a pool?
Yes, 1200 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL has a pool.
Does 1200 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL have accessible units?
No, 1200 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL has units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1200 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Atlantic
31 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Waterside Square North
55 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07310
85 Van Reypen St. Apartments
85 Van Reypen St
Jersey City, NJ 07306
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave
Bayonne, NJ 07002
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Aquablu
110 River Drive South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJNorth Arlington, NJRutherford, NJRidgefield, NJCliffside Park, NJSecaucus, NJ
Guttenberg, NJEdgewater, NJEast Rutherford, NJSilver Lake, NJPassaic, NJPalisades Park, NJWood-Ridge, NJUpper Montclair, NJHasbrouck Heights, NJGlen Ridge, NJLeonia, NJLinden, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity