Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:16 PM

1055 BLVD EAST

1055 John F Kennedy Boulevard East · (201) 868-3100
Location

1055 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, Hudson County, NJ 07086

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A7 · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
tennis court
Beautifully renovated large 2 Bedroom (1200 s/f ) with top of the line finishes and direct VIEW of NYC SKYLINE and HUDSON RIVER. Stainless appliance package incl gas range, sub zero refrig, dishwasher, microwave. Lots of closet space. High ceilings. Sunlight galore (corner unit). NYC bus and private commuter bus service @ the door. Short distance to access to Light Rail Station and Ferry Terminal. FREE Weehawken shuttle to waterfront restaurants, ferry, light rail, shops, FREE Weehawken tennis courts, soccer/ ball fields, Waterfront Walkway and passive Recreation Pier. 1 block to Park Ave shopping district with many products and services. Building has a great common courtyard where you can barbeque, a large clean laundry room, and bicycle storage. Street Parking in Weehawken is not bad because there is Resident Only parking after 9 p.m. and only 4 hours during the day for non-residents. Also no alternate side of street parking due to streets being cleaned by hand. Resident parking sticker is FREE. Board approval is required but it's not a big deal (just be credit worthy and able to substantiate income) and the $300 application fee will be reimbursed by Landlord from the 2nd month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

