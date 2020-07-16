1055 BLVD EAST

Amenities

Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage tennis court

Beautifully renovated large 2 Bedroom (1200 s/f ) with top of the line finishes and direct VIEW of NYC SKYLINE and HUDSON RIVER. Stainless appliance package incl gas range, sub zero refrig, dishwasher, microwave. Lots of closet space. High ceilings. Sunlight galore (corner unit). NYC bus and private commuter bus service @ the door. Short distance to access to Light Rail Station and Ferry Terminal. FREE Weehawken shuttle to waterfront restaurants, ferry, light rail, shops, FREE Weehawken tennis courts, soccer/ ball fields, Waterfront Walkway and passive Recreation Pier. 1 block to Park Ave shopping district with many products and services. Building has a great common courtyard where you can barbeque, a large clean laundry room, and bicycle storage. Street Parking in Weehawken is not bad because there is Resident Only parking after 9 p.m. and only 4 hours during the day for non-residents. Also no alternate side of street parking due to streets being cleaned by hand. Resident parking sticker is FREE. Board approval is required but it's not a big deal (just be credit worthy and able to substantiate income) and the $300 application fee will be reimbursed by Landlord from the 2nd month's rent.