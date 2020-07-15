All apartments in Hudson County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

1000 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL

1000 Avenue At Port Imperial · (201) 396-8447
Location

1000 Avenue At Port Imperial, Hudson County, NJ 07086

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$7,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2014 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
lobby
sauna
Luxury Living, Direct Unobstructed NYC and Hudson River Views, Avenue Collection! 5 year young magnificent 2014 SqFt 2 bedroom duplex townhouse with the space and amenities that you deserve. Gourmet open style kitchen which overlooks the expansive dining and living area features European custom cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Unparalleled NYC views exist from all rooms. Master bathroom is outfitted with dual sinks plus separate shower and soaking tub. Relax on your private terrace off the living room that is approx. 25 ft wide. As one of the rare townhomes, you can use your private entrance or come through the front lobby. Building features includes 24 hr concierge, state of the art fitness center that includes a sauna and steam shower, outdoor sundeck with firepot, community room kitchen and fireplace. Avenue Collection also has on-site suites that can be rented to your guests. Commuter’s dream…ferry at your door step or take the bus to NYC. This exquisite home comes with parking. Located on the edge of the Hudson River Promenade makes this the perfect place to call home. Available with 30 days notice

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL have any available units?
1000 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1000 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL have?
Some of 1000 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL currently offering any rent specials?
1000 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL pet-friendly?
No, 1000 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson County.
Does 1000 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL offer parking?
Yes, 1000 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL offers parking.
Does 1000 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL have a pool?
Yes, 1000 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL has a pool.
Does 1000 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL have accessible units?
No, 1000 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL does not have units with air conditioning.
