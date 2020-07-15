1000 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator gym parking pool lobby sauna

Luxury Living, Direct Unobstructed NYC and Hudson River Views, Avenue Collection! 5 year young magnificent 2014 SqFt 2 bedroom duplex townhouse with the space and amenities that you deserve. Gourmet open style kitchen which overlooks the expansive dining and living area features European custom cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Unparalleled NYC views exist from all rooms. Master bathroom is outfitted with dual sinks plus separate shower and soaking tub. Relax on your private terrace off the living room that is approx. 25 ft wide. As one of the rare townhomes, you can use your private entrance or come through the front lobby. Building features includes 24 hr concierge, state of the art fitness center that includes a sauna and steam shower, outdoor sundeck with firepot, community room kitchen and fireplace. Avenue Collection also has on-site suites that can be rented to your guests. Commuter’s dream…ferry at your door step or take the bus to NYC. This exquisite home comes with parking. Located on the edge of the Hudson River Promenade makes this the perfect place to call home. Available with 30 days notice