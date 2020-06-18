57 Boulevard

Amenities
Welcome to this beautifully renovated all brick ranch. Enter this bright and airy property through an enclosed three season porch. The large & bright living room features a wood burning fireplace, followed by a formal dining room. Kitchen features solid wood cabinets, brand new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, & granite counters. Large master bedroom with double closet, 2 additional bedrooms each with their own closets, and a full ceramic tile bathroom. Expansive partially finished basement with a full marble bath and a brand new washer/dryer. Additional updates include: a new roof, new gas boiler, 2-zone heat, updated electrical sys, central A/C , U/G Sprinkler, newly refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. This home also features an attached 2 car garage with ample parking in the driveway and includes professional landscaping services. Steps to NYC transportation, walking distance to Has.Hts. A-Rated schools & Blvd Shops.