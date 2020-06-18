All apartments in Hasbrouck Heights
57 Boulevard

57 Boulevard · (201) 912-3256
Location

57 Boulevard, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Hasbrouch Heights

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautifully renovated all brick ranch. Enter this bright and airy property through an enclosed three season porch. The large & bright living room features a wood burning fireplace, followed by a formal dining room. Kitchen features solid wood cabinets, brand new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, & granite counters. Large master bedroom with double closet, 2 additional bedrooms each with their own closets, and a full ceramic tile bathroom. Expansive partially finished basement with a full marble bath and a brand new washer/dryer. Additional updates include: a new roof, new gas boiler, 2-zone heat, updated electrical sys, central A/C , U/G Sprinkler, newly refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. This home also features an attached 2 car garage with ample parking in the driveway and includes professional landscaping services. Steps to NYC transportation, walking distance to Has.Hts. A-Rated schools & Blvd Shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Boulevard have any available units?
57 Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ.
What amenities does 57 Boulevard have?
Some of 57 Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
57 Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 57 Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hasbrouck Heights.
Does 57 Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 57 Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 57 Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Boulevard have a pool?
No, 57 Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 57 Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 57 Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 57 Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
