7100 BLVD EAST

Make this stylish and very modern beautiful 1br apartment for rent your new home at The 7100! ALL utilities (including cable/wi-fi) and amenities included (outdoor swimming pool, workout room, 24hr doorman). Option to also rent with 1 reserved parking spot on the main/lobby level just a few feet from the building entrance for $2,300/mo. Bask in the gorgeous SE Manhattan/ Hudson River views from your private terrace while enjoying the luxurious finishes throughout the unit-engineered wood flooring, granite kitchen & bathroom countertop, custom wooden kitchen cabinets, under sink water filtration system, elegant pendant lighting over cozy breakfast nook/bar, and stunningly large floor to ceiling closets, and custom mirror glass closet sliding doors in bedroom. A true commuter's dream with express bus to New York City right outside the door via bus and free ferry shuttle! A must see and just in time with summer around the corner, unwind in the building’s private outdoor swimming pool while throwing some food on the grill, and taking advantage of the short distance to parks, lakes, tennis courts, golf range, jogging trails, dog parks, farmer’s markets and so much more! Enjoy everything the big city has to offer, here in Guttenberg, NJ. Just minutes outside of New York City! A true combination of luxury and lifestyle!