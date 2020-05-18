All apartments in Guttenberg
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:22 PM

7100 BLVD EAST

7100 John F Kennedy Boulevard East · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7100 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, Guttenberg, NJ 07093
Guttenberg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 12H · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
lobby
tennis court
Make this stylish and very modern beautiful 1br apartment for rent your new home at The 7100! ALL utilities (including cable/wi-fi) and amenities included (outdoor swimming pool, workout room, 24hr doorman). Option to also rent with 1 reserved parking spot on the main/lobby level just a few feet from the building entrance for $2,300/mo. Bask in the gorgeous SE Manhattan/ Hudson River views from your private terrace while enjoying the luxurious finishes throughout the unit-engineered wood flooring, granite kitchen & bathroom countertop, custom wooden kitchen cabinets, under sink water filtration system, elegant pendant lighting over cozy breakfast nook/bar, and stunningly large floor to ceiling closets, and custom mirror glass closet sliding doors in bedroom. A true commuter's dream with express bus to New York City right outside the door via bus and free ferry shuttle! A must see and just in time with summer around the corner, unwind in the building’s private outdoor swimming pool while throwing some food on the grill, and taking advantage of the short distance to parks, lakes, tennis courts, golf range, jogging trails, dog parks, farmer’s markets and so much more! Enjoy everything the big city has to offer, here in Guttenberg, NJ. Just minutes outside of New York City! A true combination of luxury and lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7100 BLVD EAST have any available units?
7100 BLVD EAST has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7100 BLVD EAST have?
Some of 7100 BLVD EAST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7100 BLVD EAST currently offering any rent specials?
7100 BLVD EAST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7100 BLVD EAST pet-friendly?
Yes, 7100 BLVD EAST is pet friendly.
Does 7100 BLVD EAST offer parking?
Yes, 7100 BLVD EAST does offer parking.
Does 7100 BLVD EAST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7100 BLVD EAST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7100 BLVD EAST have a pool?
Yes, 7100 BLVD EAST has a pool.
Does 7100 BLVD EAST have accessible units?
No, 7100 BLVD EAST does not have accessible units.
Does 7100 BLVD EAST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7100 BLVD EAST has units with dishwashers.
Does 7100 BLVD EAST have units with air conditioning?
No, 7100 BLVD EAST does not have units with air conditioning.
