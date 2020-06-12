7008 MADISON ST

Amenities
Modern Mix-Newer Boutique Luxury Building-1 Bedroom 1 Bath with Picturesque NYC Skyline Views is available for Rent. The Enormous Open concept floor plan offers a generous 1100+- sq. ft. that combines living/dining & Chef's kitchen with plenty of space for a Home office. It's Eastern exposure delivers sun-kissed mornings & radiant light thru-out the day. The Chef's Kitchen features plenty of cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances and will make entertaining a delight. The spacious Bedroom offers a large walk-in closet & can easily accommodate a California King size Bed. A Modern tiled bath w/ Jacuzzi tub. Notable features: Hardwood flooring thru-out, recessed lighting, high ceilings, Washer/Dryer in unit; Central A/C/Heat; 1 car Garage Parking; Video secured entry. Captivating glimpses of the NYC skyline will excite. 7008 Madison is a newer Stylish Boutique condo elevator Building- Pets welcome. A Convenient location, with hassle free commuter options to NYC steps away-only 8 Miles to NYC Port Authority. A short stroll to a variety of shopping, Eateries, Dining et al. Don't Miss Out!