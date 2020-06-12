All apartments in Guttenberg
7008 MADISON ST
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:55 PM

7008 MADISON ST

7008 Madison St · (201) 798-3300
Location

7008 Madison St, Guttenberg, NJ 07093
Guttenberg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Modern Mix-Newer Boutique Luxury Building-1 Bedroom 1 Bath with Picturesque NYC Skyline Views is available for Rent. The Enormous Open concept floor plan offers a generous 1100+- sq. ft. that combines living/dining & Chef's kitchen with plenty of space for a Home office. It's Eastern exposure delivers sun-kissed mornings & radiant light thru-out the day. The Chef's Kitchen features plenty of cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances and will make entertaining a delight. The spacious Bedroom offers a large walk-in closet & can easily accommodate a California King size Bed. A Modern tiled bath w/ Jacuzzi tub. Notable features: Hardwood flooring thru-out, recessed lighting, high ceilings, Washer/Dryer in unit; Central A/C/Heat; 1 car Garage Parking; Video secured entry. Captivating glimpses of the NYC skyline will excite. 7008 Madison is a newer Stylish Boutique condo elevator Building- Pets welcome. A Convenient location, with hassle free commuter options to NYC steps away-only 8 Miles to NYC Port Authority. A short stroll to a variety of shopping, Eateries, Dining et al. Don't Miss Out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7008 MADISON ST have any available units?
7008 MADISON ST has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7008 MADISON ST have?
Some of 7008 MADISON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7008 MADISON ST currently offering any rent specials?
7008 MADISON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7008 MADISON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 7008 MADISON ST is pet friendly.
Does 7008 MADISON ST offer parking?
Yes, 7008 MADISON ST does offer parking.
Does 7008 MADISON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7008 MADISON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7008 MADISON ST have a pool?
No, 7008 MADISON ST does not have a pool.
Does 7008 MADISON ST have accessible units?
No, 7008 MADISON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 7008 MADISON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7008 MADISON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 7008 MADISON ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7008 MADISON ST has units with air conditioning.
