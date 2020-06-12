7008 MADISON ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage

Modern Mix-Newer Boutique Luxury Building-1 Bedroom 1 Bath with Picturesque NYC Skyline Views is available for Rent. The Enormous Open concept floor plan offers a generous 1100+- sq. ft. that combines living/dining & Chef's kitchen with plenty of space for a Home office. It's Eastern exposure delivers sun-kissed mornings & radiant light thru-out the day. The Chef's Kitchen features plenty of cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances and will make entertaining a delight. The spacious Bedroom offers a large walk-in closet & can easily accommodate a California King size Bed. A Modern tiled bath w/ Jacuzzi tub. Notable features: Hardwood flooring thru-out, recessed lighting, high ceilings, Washer/Dryer in unit; Central A/C/Heat; 1 car Garage Parking; Video secured entry. Captivating glimpses of the NYC skyline will excite. 7008 Madison is a newer Stylish Boutique condo elevator Building- Pets welcome. A Convenient location, with hassle free commuter options to NYC steps away-only 8 Miles to NYC Port Authority. A short stroll to a variety of shopping, Eateries, Dining et al. Don't Miss Out!