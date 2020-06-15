7004 Kennedy Blvd East 4A

Amenities

Galaxy Towers:

Bright and large 979 sqft 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath, living, dining / home office space available for rent. Enjoy walk-in closets, custom made cellular shades, large living room and dining room area with mosaic tiled floors. Open floor plan kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and rosewood cabinets. New crystal chandeliers light fixtures throughout the apartment. Galaxy towers is a luxury condo with 24-hr concierge, same day grocery service, indoor & outdoor pool, updated gym, games room, children's room, residents' lounge, tennis courts, Jacuzzi, saunas/steam room, and mini-park. The commute to NYC via bus and ferry is 20-30 minutes. All utilities are included with rent except for parking ($125) and cable. Both Verizon Fios and Spectrum are available in the building. No Smokers. Pets are conditional as per the landlord. Minimum 1 year lease.



*Negotiable Broker Fee*

