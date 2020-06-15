All apartments in Guttenberg
Find more places like 7004 Kennedy Blvd East 4A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Guttenberg, NJ
/
7004 Kennedy Blvd East 4A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

7004 Kennedy Blvd East 4A

7004 John F Kennedy Boulevard East · (201) 338-0122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Guttenberg
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7004 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, Guttenberg, NJ 07093
Guttenberg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 4A · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 979 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
sauna
tennis court
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! SOUGHT AFTER APARTMENTS! - Property Id: 233830

Galaxy Towers:
Bright and large 979 sqft 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath, living, dining / home office space available for rent. Enjoy walk-in closets, custom made cellular shades, large living room and dining room area with mosaic tiled floors. Open floor plan kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and rosewood cabinets. New crystal chandeliers light fixtures throughout the apartment. Galaxy towers is a luxury condo with 24-hr concierge, same day grocery service, indoor & outdoor pool, updated gym, games room, children's room, residents' lounge, tennis courts, Jacuzzi, saunas/steam room, and mini-park. The commute to NYC via bus and ferry is 20-30 minutes. All utilities are included with rent except for parking ($125) and cable. Both Verizon Fios and Spectrum are available in the building. No Smokers. Pets are conditional as per the landlord. Minimum 1 year lease.

*Negotiable Broker Fee*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233830
Property Id 233830

(RLNE5604318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7004 Kennedy Blvd East 4A have any available units?
7004 Kennedy Blvd East 4A has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7004 Kennedy Blvd East 4A have?
Some of 7004 Kennedy Blvd East 4A's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7004 Kennedy Blvd East 4A currently offering any rent specials?
7004 Kennedy Blvd East 4A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7004 Kennedy Blvd East 4A pet-friendly?
No, 7004 Kennedy Blvd East 4A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Guttenberg.
Does 7004 Kennedy Blvd East 4A offer parking?
Yes, 7004 Kennedy Blvd East 4A does offer parking.
Does 7004 Kennedy Blvd East 4A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7004 Kennedy Blvd East 4A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7004 Kennedy Blvd East 4A have a pool?
Yes, 7004 Kennedy Blvd East 4A has a pool.
Does 7004 Kennedy Blvd East 4A have accessible units?
No, 7004 Kennedy Blvd East 4A does not have accessible units.
Does 7004 Kennedy Blvd East 4A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7004 Kennedy Blvd East 4A has units with dishwashers.
Does 7004 Kennedy Blvd East 4A have units with air conditioning?
No, 7004 Kennedy Blvd East 4A does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7004 Kennedy Blvd East 4A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Guttenberg 1 BedroomsGuttenberg 2 Bedrooms
Guttenberg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGuttenberg Cheap Places
Guttenberg Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJHartsdale, NYCliffside Park, NJManorhaven, NYPaterson, NJPort Washington, NYRoselle Park, NJ
North Hills, NYWoodmere, NYHawthorne, NJEastchester, NYPassaic, NJWoodland Park, NJMount Vernon, NYWallington, NJScarsdale, NYGreat Neck Plaza, NYTotowa, NJGreat Neck Estates, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity