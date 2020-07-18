714 NICOLE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This executive style well maintained single family home in a great location offers all the features a person could want. Property features four bedrooms with a great master suite that has a separate sitting room, large walk in closet and beautiful master bath. The main level features a two story open foyer entry, formal living room and dining room, family room with gas fireplace and a built in 50"flatscreen TV, den/study, and a large eat in kitchen wth stainless appliances and laundry room. The lower level is finished with two separate areas to entertain for the adults and a play room. Property features two car side entry garage, large deck with well manicured lawns, professionally landscaped with a hardscaped walkway. Other features include sprinkler system, full wet bar, utility room and plenty of organized space for storage. This home is for the most selective of people.