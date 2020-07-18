All apartments in Gloucester County
714 NICOLE ROAD
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

714 NICOLE ROAD

714 Nicole Road · (856) 848-1100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

714 Nicole Road, Gloucester County, NJ 08056

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 3210 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This executive style well maintained single family home in a great location offers all the features a person could want. Property features four bedrooms with a great master suite that has a separate sitting room, large walk in closet and beautiful master bath. The main level features a two story open foyer entry, formal living room and dining room, family room with gas fireplace and a built in 50"flatscreen TV, den/study, and a large eat in kitchen wth stainless appliances and laundry room. The lower level is finished with two separate areas to entertain for the adults and a play room. Property features two car side entry garage, large deck with well manicured lawns, professionally landscaped with a hardscaped walkway. Other features include sprinkler system, full wet bar, utility room and plenty of organized space for storage. This home is for the most selective of people.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 NICOLE ROAD have any available units?
714 NICOLE ROAD has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 714 NICOLE ROAD have?
Some of 714 NICOLE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 NICOLE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
714 NICOLE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 NICOLE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 714 NICOLE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gloucester County.
Does 714 NICOLE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 714 NICOLE ROAD offers parking.
Does 714 NICOLE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 NICOLE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 NICOLE ROAD have a pool?
No, 714 NICOLE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 714 NICOLE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 714 NICOLE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 714 NICOLE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 714 NICOLE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 714 NICOLE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 714 NICOLE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
