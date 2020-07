Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

WOW someone needs to set the standards and this is it ! Renovated 2nd floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath home ready for a lucky Tenant just in time for St Patrick's Day ! ~ Brand new custom kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, light granite countertops, and a custom back splash. Both bathrooms have been renovated with custom file flooring new vanities and toilets. Large laundry area with additional cabinetry. Private rear patio with open rear views. This one won't last so see it before it is gone . No pets being considered.