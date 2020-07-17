All apartments in Gloucester County
Find more places like 1867 Manhassett Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gloucester County, NJ
/
1867 Manhassett Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:50 PM

1867 Manhassett Avenue

1867 Manhasset Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1867 Manhasset Avenue, Gloucester County, NJ 08096

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This delightful home located in Deptford, NJ is now available! It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 768sqft! Charming curb appeal offering a sleek brick and siding exterior with long driveway and sunroom! Entering from the front door you’ll see the living room with large windows offering lots of natural light which leads into the kitchen boasting upgraded countertops, black appliances, and a door leading to the large sunroom! Sunroom has many large windows with access points from interior and exterior - unlimited potential! Back inside the home, down the hall, you will find both bedrooms and the full bathroom. Following down the stairs is a large unfinished basement to make into your unique space or storage. Moving outside, the backyard lawn is a good size perfect for pets and play! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

MOVE-IN SPECIAL!

Move in by July 31st - GET 2nd MONTH FREE!

*Advertised rental prices and promotion subject to change.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1867 Manhassett Avenue have any available units?
1867 Manhassett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gloucester County, NJ.
Is 1867 Manhassett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1867 Manhassett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1867 Manhassett Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1867 Manhassett Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1867 Manhassett Avenue offer parking?
No, 1867 Manhassett Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1867 Manhassett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1867 Manhassett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1867 Manhassett Avenue have a pool?
No, 1867 Manhassett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1867 Manhassett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1867 Manhassett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1867 Manhassett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1867 Manhassett Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1867 Manhassett Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1867 Manhassett Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westwood Court
601 Tatum Street
Woodbury, NJ 08096
The Austin
1600 Club Dr
Bellmawr, NJ 08096
Pond View at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr
Beckett, NJ 08085
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd
Blackwood, NJ 08012
Essex Chase Apartments
1000 Gianna Dr
Glassboro, NJ 08028
Westbrook at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr
Beckett, NJ 08085
Woodmont Townsquare
257 Hurffville Road
Glassboro, NJ 08080
Holly Court Apartments
601 W Holly Ave
Pitman, NJ 08071

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PAPhoenixville, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ
Bear, DEArdmore, PALindenwold, NJChester, PANew Castle, DEWilliamstown, NJChester Heights, PAPitman, NJStratford, NJRunnemede, NJAudubon, NJGreentree, NJ
Westville, NJGloucester City, NJClementon, NJEchelon, NJMagnolia, NJBerlin, NJBellmawr, NJBlackwood, NJHaddon Heights, NJHaddonfield, NJWoodbury, NJTurnersville, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College