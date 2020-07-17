1867 Manhassett Avenue

Amenities

This delightful home located in Deptford, NJ is now available! It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 768sqft! Charming curb appeal offering a sleek brick and siding exterior with long driveway and sunroom! Entering from the front door you’ll see the living room with large windows offering lots of natural light which leads into the kitchen boasting upgraded countertops, black appliances, and a door leading to the large sunroom! Sunroom has many large windows with access points from interior and exterior - unlimited potential! Back inside the home, down the hall, you will find both bedrooms and the full bathroom. Following down the stairs is a large unfinished basement to make into your unique space or storage. Moving outside, the backyard lawn is a good size perfect for pets and play! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx



Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.



MOVE-IN SPECIAL!



Move in by July 31st - GET 2nd MONTH FREE!



*Advertised rental prices and promotion subject to change.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.