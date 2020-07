Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Very nice condition end unit available August 2nd, prospective tenant to have good credit and financial income to afford the rent and utilities. Very nice neighborhood, wood burning fireplace in family room, all appliances stay, owner will consider a lease purchase at the end of the lease. Please abide by all COVID 19 rules and wear a mask while inside the property. Carpets being cleaned August 1st.