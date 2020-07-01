102 WINTERBERRY WAY

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Home sweet home awaits you in this beautiful 3- story town home! The main level features a living room, dining room, full kitchen and breakfast nook area with gorgeous hard wood floors throughout all areas. The upgraded kitchen features 42" oak cabinets, upgraded granite counter tops, tile back splash, a kitchen island and high-end appliances all included in the sale of the property! Off the breakfast nook you can enjoy your morning coffee on the large 16' X 10 deck. The main level also an upgraded powder room with hardwood flooring. The lower level features a large finished basement with upgraded hardwood floors, another half bathroom, the laundry room & another set of sliding glass doors to walk out to a patio under the upstairs deck. On the upper level, you will find two nice-sized bedrooms with a shared full hall bathroom. The large master suite features a walk in closet and master bathroom, complete with a duel sink vanity, tile flooring, and a large shower stall and soaker tub. The oversized 1.5 car garage could easily fit a large car and leave room for plenty of storage. In addition, the homeowner has installed a garage door opener. This home will certainly not last long.