Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:11 AM

102 WINTERBERRY WAY

102 Winterberry Way · (856) 321-1212
Location

102 Winterberry Way, Gloucester County, NJ 08096

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1937 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Home sweet home awaits you in this beautiful 3- story town home! The main level features a living room, dining room, full kitchen and breakfast nook area with gorgeous hard wood floors throughout all areas. The upgraded kitchen features 42" oak cabinets, upgraded granite counter tops, tile back splash, a kitchen island and high-end appliances all included in the sale of the property! Off the breakfast nook you can enjoy your morning coffee on the large 16' X 10 deck. The main level also an upgraded powder room with hardwood flooring. The lower level features a large finished basement with upgraded hardwood floors, another half bathroom, the laundry room & another set of sliding glass doors to walk out to a patio under the upstairs deck. On the upper level, you will find two nice-sized bedrooms with a shared full hall bathroom. The large master suite features a walk in closet and master bathroom, complete with a duel sink vanity, tile flooring, and a large shower stall and soaker tub. The oversized 1.5 car garage could easily fit a large car and leave room for plenty of storage. In addition, the homeowner has installed a garage door opener. This home will certainly not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 WINTERBERRY WAY have any available units?
102 WINTERBERRY WAY has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 WINTERBERRY WAY have?
Some of 102 WINTERBERRY WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 WINTERBERRY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
102 WINTERBERRY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 WINTERBERRY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 102 WINTERBERRY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gloucester County.
Does 102 WINTERBERRY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 102 WINTERBERRY WAY offers parking.
Does 102 WINTERBERRY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 WINTERBERRY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 WINTERBERRY WAY have a pool?
No, 102 WINTERBERRY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 102 WINTERBERRY WAY have accessible units?
No, 102 WINTERBERRY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 102 WINTERBERRY WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 WINTERBERRY WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 WINTERBERRY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 WINTERBERRY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
