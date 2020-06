Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This second floor apartment is a short walk to Dunkin Donuts, Rite-aid, Dollar general, Pat's Pizzeria, and some of our favorite watering holes Bayards, and Tavern on the Edge. This property offers off street parking, brand new Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. This property will be available for occupancy by July 1st and showings will start on June 15th, so reserve your spot today!!