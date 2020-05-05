461 Belleville Avenue

Amenities

Commuter's dream - this spacious rental on the first floor in sought after Glen Ridge, is just one block from the train to NYC. From the front foyer, you'll walk into a large living room filled with natural light. A separate dining room flows right into the updated eat-in kitchen. An oversized walk-in pantry offers plenty of storage. Down the hall, you'll find a well-sized bedroom, full bath, as well as a sitting area that leads you into the master bedroom suite complete with master bath & two closets. Don't forget to check out the unique office/den located up a short flight of stairs, providing the perfect work-from-home space. Shared use of the basement & laundry room provide great function & additional space for entertainment. The lush backyard is the cherry on top to this can't miss home!