Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:02 PM

461 Belleville Avenue

461 Belleville Avenue · (201) 841-0316
Location

461 Belleville Avenue, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028
Glen Ridge

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Commuter's dream - this spacious rental on the first floor in sought after Glen Ridge, is just one block from the train to NYC. From the front foyer, you'll walk into a large living room filled with natural light. A separate dining room flows right into the updated eat-in kitchen. An oversized walk-in pantry offers plenty of storage. Down the hall, you'll find a well-sized bedroom, full bath, as well as a sitting area that leads you into the master bedroom suite complete with master bath & two closets. Don't forget to check out the unique office/den located up a short flight of stairs, providing the perfect work-from-home space. Shared use of the basement & laundry room provide great function & additional space for entertainment. The lush backyard is the cherry on top to this can't miss home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 461 Belleville Avenue have any available units?
461 Belleville Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 461 Belleville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
461 Belleville Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 461 Belleville Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 461 Belleville Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Ridge.
Does 461 Belleville Avenue offer parking?
No, 461 Belleville Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 461 Belleville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 461 Belleville Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 461 Belleville Avenue have a pool?
No, 461 Belleville Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 461 Belleville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 461 Belleville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 461 Belleville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 461 Belleville Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 461 Belleville Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 461 Belleville Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
