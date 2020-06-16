Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Back to Active! Welcome to 34 State Street! What a wonderful property, offering a large eat-in kitchen, living room, 4 nice size bedrooms, 2 full baths, main floor laundry area and a large unfinished basement for all your storage needs. There's also a nice size fenced-in yard. All in close proximity to the Rowan College. Make this one first on your list to tour! Available June 1, 2020. If tenant[s] applicants are Rowan Students, they must complete a Rowan University Consent to Disclose Disciplinary Records. All other applicants must complete a NTN Rental Application. Tenants responsible for all utilities, must carry renter's insurance policy. No pets, no smokers.