34 STATE STREET
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:59 PM

34 STATE STREET

34 State Street · (856) 223-1400
Location

34 State Street, Glassboro, NJ 08028

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1656 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Back to Active! Welcome to 34 State Street! What a wonderful property, offering a large eat-in kitchen, living room, 4 nice size bedrooms, 2 full baths, main floor laundry area and a large unfinished basement for all your storage needs. There's also a nice size fenced-in yard. All in close proximity to the Rowan College. Make this one first on your list to tour! Available June 1, 2020. If tenant[s] applicants are Rowan Students, they must complete a Rowan University Consent to Disclose Disciplinary Records. All other applicants must complete a NTN Rental Application. Tenants responsible for all utilities, must carry renter's insurance policy. No pets, no smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 STATE STREET have any available units?
34 STATE STREET has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 34 STATE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
34 STATE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 STATE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 34 STATE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glassboro.
Does 34 STATE STREET offer parking?
No, 34 STATE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 34 STATE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 STATE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 STATE STREET have a pool?
No, 34 STATE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 34 STATE STREET have accessible units?
No, 34 STATE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 34 STATE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 STATE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 STATE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 STATE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
