45 Summit Avenue
45 Summit Avenue

45 Summit Avenue · (201) 891-2111 ext. 317
45 Summit Avenue, Garfield, NJ 07026
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Spacious second floor 2 bedroom, 1 full bath apartment in newly built 8 unit apartment complex. Open concept, living room/dining room and bonus area for office area/play area, etc. Brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances includes refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Cable ready. Walk in closet with pull down stairs for attic storage. Each unit has it's own private laundry room with storage space on ground floor. 1 car garage and 1 additional off street parking spot in lot. Close to schools, train station, post office, parks and major highways.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Does 45 Summit Avenue have any available units?
45 Summit Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garfield, NJ.
What amenities does 45 Summit Avenue have?
Some of 45 Summit Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Summit Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
45 Summit Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Summit Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 45 Summit Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garfield.
Does 45 Summit Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 45 Summit Avenue does offer parking.
Does 45 Summit Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Summit Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Summit Avenue have a pool?
No, 45 Summit Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 45 Summit Avenue have accessible units?
No, 45 Summit Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Summit Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Summit Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Summit Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Summit Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
