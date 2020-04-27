45 Summit Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Spacious second floor 2 bedroom, 1 full bath apartment in newly built 8 unit apartment complex. Open concept, living room/dining room and bonus area for office area/play area, etc. Brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances includes refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Cable ready. Walk in closet with pull down stairs for attic storage. Each unit has it's own private laundry room with storage space on ground floor. 1 car garage and 1 additional off street parking spot in lot. Close to schools, train station, post office, parks and major highways.