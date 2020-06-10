325 PALISADE AVE

Amenities

Welcome home to the historic Trolley House Lofts in the heart of Jersey City Heights. You’ll love entertaining in this perfectly laid-out open floor plan condo with 12 ft. high ceilings, exposed ductwork, and beautiful hardwood floors. The open kitchen features large upper cabinets, custom shelving, Caesarstone countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom includes modern ceiling fans, custom spacious closets, and plenty of extra storage above. Other features include Nest thermostat, CCTV security monitoring, bike storage, and washers/dryers on every floor. You’ll find some of JC Heights residents' favorite eating and drinking spots, Low Fidelity and Choc-o-Pain, right across the street, with plenty of other options close by as well. Transportation is very convenient, with plenty of buses to NYC, Journal Square, Downtown, and Hoboken right outside your door.