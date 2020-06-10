All apartments in Garfield
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:09 PM

325 PALISADE AVE

325 Palisade Avenue · (201) 659-8600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Garfield
Furnished Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

325 Palisade Avenue, Garfield, NJ 07026
Garfield

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
bike storage
Welcome home to the historic Trolley House Lofts in the heart of Jersey City Heights. You’ll love entertaining in this perfectly laid-out open floor plan condo with 12 ft. high ceilings, exposed ductwork, and beautiful hardwood floors. The open kitchen features large upper cabinets, custom shelving, Caesarstone countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom includes modern ceiling fans, custom spacious closets, and plenty of extra storage above. Other features include Nest thermostat, CCTV security monitoring, bike storage, and washers/dryers on every floor. You’ll find some of JC Heights residents' favorite eating and drinking spots, Low Fidelity and Choc-o-Pain, right across the street, with plenty of other options close by as well. Transportation is very convenient, with plenty of buses to NYC, Journal Square, Downtown, and Hoboken right outside your door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 PALISADE AVE have any available units?
325 PALISADE AVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 325 PALISADE AVE have?
Some of 325 PALISADE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 PALISADE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
325 PALISADE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 PALISADE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 325 PALISADE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garfield.
Does 325 PALISADE AVE offer parking?
No, 325 PALISADE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 325 PALISADE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 PALISADE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 PALISADE AVE have a pool?
No, 325 PALISADE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 325 PALISADE AVE have accessible units?
No, 325 PALISADE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 325 PALISADE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 PALISADE AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 325 PALISADE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 PALISADE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
