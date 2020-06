Amenities

Located in historic Preservation District. The rooms have been beautifully decorated and crown molding flows thru the livingroom and diningroom. Cook up a feast for your guests in the large kitchen. The diningroom door lead to the porch and from the kitchen to the deck. There are 3 comfortable bedrooms in the second level. The attic has access thru the masterbedroom. It has been converted to an office/dressing room. The current owner has recreated a time gone by while adding newer finishes like the livingroom floor, a new powder bathroom, water heater, stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Many furnishings are included. There is parking for 2 cars. Large yard and a shed.