98 BURNETT AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Newer building, only 2 years young, with high end finishes. Stainless steel kitchen suites, granite counters, hardwood floors, full front load washer/dryer in unit, central heat/air in unit. Well appointed two bedroom/two bathroom apartments. Availability of a less than 10 minute jitney shuttle ride to NYC train. On site fitness centers, dog spa, and resident's lounge for your enjoyment. The building is located in a vibrant section of Maplewood: DeHart & Maplecrest parks steps away; Maplewood pool within walking distance; restaurant and activity-filled Springfield Avenue just outside of your door. Private terraces on select units. Pet friendly building. One garage parking space included, additional parking and storage available. Apartments are move in ready.