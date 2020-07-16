All apartments in Essex County
Find more places like 98 BURNETT AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex County, NJ
/
98 BURNETT AVE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:25 AM

98 BURNETT AVE

98 Burnett Avenue · (201) 538-7100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

98 Burnett Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1143 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Newer building, only 2 years young, with high end finishes. Stainless steel kitchen suites, granite counters, hardwood floors, full front load washer/dryer in unit, central heat/air in unit. Well appointed two bedroom/two bathroom apartments. Availability of a less than 10 minute jitney shuttle ride to NYC train. On site fitness centers, dog spa, and resident's lounge for your enjoyment. The building is located in a vibrant section of Maplewood: DeHart & Maplecrest parks steps away; Maplewood pool within walking distance; restaurant and activity-filled Springfield Avenue just outside of your door. Private terraces on select units. Pet friendly building. One garage parking space included, additional parking and storage available. Apartments are move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 BURNETT AVE have any available units?
98 BURNETT AVE has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 98 BURNETT AVE have?
Some of 98 BURNETT AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 BURNETT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
98 BURNETT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 BURNETT AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 98 BURNETT AVE is pet friendly.
Does 98 BURNETT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 98 BURNETT AVE offers parking.
Does 98 BURNETT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 98 BURNETT AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 BURNETT AVE have a pool?
Yes, 98 BURNETT AVE has a pool.
Does 98 BURNETT AVE have accessible units?
No, 98 BURNETT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 98 BURNETT AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 98 BURNETT AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98 BURNETT AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 98 BURNETT AVE has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 98 BURNETT AVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

24 Jones
24 Jones Street
Newark, NJ 07103
28 Gates Avenue Apartments
28 Gates Avenue
Essex County, NJ 07042
Ridge Gardens Apartments
493 Linden Pl
Essex County, NJ 07050
Maple Gardens
12 Marshall St
East Orange, NJ 07111
Forest Hill Properties
115 Davey St
Belleville, NJ 07003
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments
480 Valley Road
Upper Montclair, NJ 07043
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd
Upper Montclair, NJ 07042
55 N. Mountain Ave
55 North Mountain Avenue
Essex County, NJ 07042

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJWestfield, NJKenilworth, NJSummit, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJRoseland, NJ
Caldwell, NJSingac, NJUpper Montclair, NJGlen Ridge, NJSilver Lake, NJFlorham Park, NJWoodland Park, NJHarrison, NJNorth Arlington, NJElmwood Park, NJPaterson, NJPassaic, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity