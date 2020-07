Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

WON'T LAST! Unique opportunity to live in a 2 family home in a lovely residential neighborhood. Newly renovated 2 bedroom/1 bath with Central Air. Beautiful open floor plan. Living/Dining Room with vaulted ceilings, CAC plus kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertop.Laundry facilities and storage space are available in the basement; there is one garage spot plus driveway parking for the apartment.