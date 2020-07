Amenities

FURNISHED 6 MTH RENTAL Welcome to your very own idyllic cottage escape from city life! This stunning Maplewood home is warm & welcoming! With spacious living spaces & bedrooms & close proximity to Jitney to NYC, it'sideal!Gorgeous from inside and out! Large cozy living room w/ fireplace and built in Sonos allows for ultimate relaxation! The bright kitchen w/ all SS appliances is the perfect spot to prepare a meal! Enjoy dining indoors in the spacious dining room or al fresco on the custom back patio amongst the flourishing garden! Upstairs, enjoy three generous bedrooms & beautifully renovated full bath. The basement is bright and clean & the perfect rec room! Fully furnished, enjoy the best of Maplewood! Available 8/1 for 6months.