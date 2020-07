Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

First floor apartment, spacious & convenient! 2 bedrooms and an updated bathroom. CENTRAL AIR, hardwood flooring throughout, formal dining room open to living room. Lots of natural light and storage. Washer/dryer in basement, 1 driveway parking spot as well as on street parking available for another parking spot. .03 miles from NYC transportation. Bloomfield center, Brookdale Park, & Broad Street all nearby! Shared outdoor space for BBQ-ing available for use.