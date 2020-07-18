43 HOWE AVE

Amenities

Posh 4-bed/2-bath newly renovated apartment in owner-occupied 2-family home. Conveniently located just a block away from NJT bus to downtown Newark and Decamp #66 bus to NYC. Stroll to the popular Nishuane school or Nishuane park for a swim, enjoy a game of tennis, or listen to music at Montclair Jazz Festival each summer! This modern loft-like apartment offers new everything including, granite countertops, stainless appliances, open concept living/dining/kitchen. Unit is available immediately! Located in Montclair?s thriving South End, enjoy all this town has to offer.