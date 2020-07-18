All apartments in Essex County
43 HOWE AVE
43 HOWE AVE

43 Howe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

43 Howe Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07042

Amenities

Posh 4-bed/2-bath newly renovated apartment in owner-occupied 2-family home. Conveniently located just a block away from NJT bus to downtown Newark and Decamp #66 bus to NYC. Stroll to the popular Nishuane school or Nishuane park for a swim, enjoy a game of tennis, or listen to music at Montclair Jazz Festival each summer! This modern loft-like apartment offers new everything including, granite countertops, stainless appliances, open concept living/dining/kitchen. Unit is available immediately! Located in Montclair?s thriving South End, enjoy all this town has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 HOWE AVE have any available units?
43 HOWE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex County, NJ.
What amenities does 43 HOWE AVE have?
Some of 43 HOWE AVE's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 HOWE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
43 HOWE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 HOWE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 43 HOWE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 43 HOWE AVE offer parking?
No, 43 HOWE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 43 HOWE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 HOWE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 HOWE AVE have a pool?
Yes, 43 HOWE AVE has a pool.
Does 43 HOWE AVE have accessible units?
No, 43 HOWE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 43 HOWE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 HOWE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 HOWE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 HOWE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
