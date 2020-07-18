157 CHESTNUT ST

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan media room microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

Follow COVID-19 Protocol (Must wear masks and gloves). Must sign COVID form. Spacious and bright second floor apartment with six rooms in an owner occupied multi-family home. Updated kitchen, large living room, dining room, two bedrooms, office, and bath. One off-street parking spot included. Window A/Cs. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. New SS appliances. Great closet space and storage inc. pantry closet. Superb location on quiet, tree-lined street close to local and NYC buses and trains. Beautiful Edgemont Park as well as restaurants, theaters, and shops all nearby. Owner pays heat and hot water. Tenant pays gas and electricity. No pets, No smoking. Available immediately.