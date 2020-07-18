All apartments in Essex County
157 CHESTNUT ST
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:22 AM

157 CHESTNUT ST

157 Chestnut Street · (973) 509-2222
Location

157 Chestnut Street, Essex County, NJ 07042

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Follow COVID-19 Protocol (Must wear masks and gloves). Must sign COVID form. Spacious and bright second floor apartment with six rooms in an owner occupied multi-family home. Updated kitchen, large living room, dining room, two bedrooms, office, and bath. One off-street parking spot included. Window A/Cs. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. New SS appliances. Great closet space and storage inc. pantry closet. Superb location on quiet, tree-lined street close to local and NYC buses and trains. Beautiful Edgemont Park as well as restaurants, theaters, and shops all nearby. Owner pays heat and hot water. Tenant pays gas and electricity. No pets, No smoking. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 CHESTNUT ST have any available units?
157 CHESTNUT ST has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 157 CHESTNUT ST have?
Some of 157 CHESTNUT ST's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 CHESTNUT ST currently offering any rent specials?
157 CHESTNUT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 CHESTNUT ST pet-friendly?
No, 157 CHESTNUT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 157 CHESTNUT ST offer parking?
Yes, 157 CHESTNUT ST offers parking.
Does 157 CHESTNUT ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 CHESTNUT ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 CHESTNUT ST have a pool?
No, 157 CHESTNUT ST does not have a pool.
Does 157 CHESTNUT ST have accessible units?
No, 157 CHESTNUT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 157 CHESTNUT ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 CHESTNUT ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 157 CHESTNUT ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 CHESTNUT ST does not have units with air conditioning.
