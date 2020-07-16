116 MAPLE AVE

Amenities
OWNER PAYS REALTOR FEE! Renovated in 2019, this spacious unit in the heart of Montclair is just around the corner from NYC trains/Glen Ridge station. Clean and ready for August 1 occupancy LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Recently painted, new kitchen (2019) w/ granite counter tops & gleaming appliances; full bath (2019) w/ subway tile; forced hot air heat, tenant provided window air conditioners permitted, & in-unit washer/dryer. Minutes from vibrant downtown Montclair, w/ parks, shopping & top rated restaurants & less than a 3/4 mile to MidTown Direct trains via the Glen Ridge NJ Transit station--approx. 36 minutes to Penn Station! As per owner, on street parking available w/a $50 monthly parking permit through the town.