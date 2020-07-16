All apartments in Essex County
Find more places like 116 MAPLE AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex County, NJ
/
116 MAPLE AVE
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:28 PM

116 MAPLE AVE

116 Maple Avenue · (973) 762-5400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

116 Maple Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
OWNER PAYS REALTOR FEE! Renovated in 2019, this spacious unit in the heart of Montclair is just around the corner from NYC trains/Glen Ridge station. Clean and ready for August 1 occupancy LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Recently painted, new kitchen (2019) w/ granite counter tops & gleaming appliances; full bath (2019) w/ subway tile; forced hot air heat, tenant provided window air conditioners permitted, & in-unit washer/dryer. Minutes from vibrant downtown Montclair, w/ parks, shopping & top rated restaurants & less than a 3/4 mile to MidTown Direct trains via the Glen Ridge NJ Transit station--approx. 36 minutes to Penn Station! As per owner, on street parking available w/a $50 monthly parking permit through the town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 MAPLE AVE have any available units?
116 MAPLE AVE has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 MAPLE AVE have?
Some of 116 MAPLE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 MAPLE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
116 MAPLE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 MAPLE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 116 MAPLE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 116 MAPLE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 116 MAPLE AVE offers parking.
Does 116 MAPLE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 MAPLE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 MAPLE AVE have a pool?
No, 116 MAPLE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 116 MAPLE AVE have accessible units?
No, 116 MAPLE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 116 MAPLE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 MAPLE AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 MAPLE AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 116 MAPLE AVE has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 116 MAPLE AVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkview Commons
155 Roseland Avenue
Caldwell, NJ 07006
South Orange Court
765 Valley St
Essex County, NJ 07050
Nutley Gardens
181 Hancox Ave
Belleville, NJ 07110
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
263 Bloomfield Ave
Essex County, NJ 07003
The Woodlands
53 Maier Street
North Arlington, NJ 07109
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St
Newark, NJ 07079
Cedar Village
14 Montclair Ave
Essex County, NJ 07009
Joralemon Apartments
471 Joralemon St
Silver Lake, NJ 07109

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJWestfield, NJKenilworth, NJSummit, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJRoseland, NJ
Caldwell, NJSingac, NJUpper Montclair, NJGlen Ridge, NJSilver Lake, NJFlorham Park, NJWoodland Park, NJHarrison, NJNorth Arlington, NJElmwood Park, NJPaterson, NJPassaic, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity