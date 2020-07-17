1 CLARIDGE DR 114

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym pool bbq/grill tennis court valet service

Beautifully updated spacious 1 BR, 1.5 BTH 1200 Sq Ft condo with gorgeous Large walk in closet and 3 additional closets.... Extra room can be used as a 2nd BR, Office, Den or DR. Designer newly renovated kitchen custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, black granite counter top...New laminate floors. 24/7 Doorman services, Valet Service, heated pool, Exercise Room, BBQ area and tennis courts... Large windows, big balcony overlooking greenery, updated baths & kitchen...Near all Verona & Montclair has to offer... Conveniently located to all major high-ways, public transportation to NYC... Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated condo...ALSO FOR SALE MLS#3634100