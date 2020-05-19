All apartments in Englewood Cliffs
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:36 PM

625 Floyd Street

625 Floyd Street · (201) 894-8004 ext. 103
Location

625 Floyd Street, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632
Englewood Cliffs

Price and availability

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning home in the North Cliffs of Englewood Cliffs. Top of the line modern renovation throughout. First floor entrance, dining room, living room with sliding door to back yard, gourmet kitchen, 2 bedrooms,1 baths, one ensuite bedroom with its own bathroom, powder room. Second floor, large master bedroom with master bath and a bedroom. Basement has playroom, family room with walk out doors and kitchenette, 1 bedroom and 1 full bath, laundry and access to 2 car garage. Home has built in Generator. Located conveniently near transportation, schools, shopping and GW bridge. A must see! owner requires credit check, proof of income and interview. Rent includes landscape and snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

