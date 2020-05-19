625 Floyd Street

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning home in the North Cliffs of Englewood Cliffs. Top of the line modern renovation throughout. First floor entrance, dining room, living room with sliding door to back yard, gourmet kitchen, 2 bedrooms,1 baths, one ensuite bedroom with its own bathroom, powder room. Second floor, large master bedroom with master bath and a bedroom. Basement has playroom, family room with walk out doors and kitchenette, 1 bedroom and 1 full bath, laundry and access to 2 car garage. Home has built in Generator. Located conveniently near transportation, schools, shopping and GW bridge. A must see! owner requires credit check, proof of income and interview. Rent includes landscape and snow removal.