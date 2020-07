Amenities

Unit 2 Available 10/05/20



Three bedroom, eat in kitchen, full bathroom and large living room all located on a quiet small street. Easy access to public transportation, five minute car ride from Elizabeth Train Station. Five minute walk from Elmora Avenue shopping center. Small Park on the corner and a five minute walk from Warinanco Park.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/13-newcomb-pl-elizabeth-nj-unit-2/155053

No Pets Allowed



