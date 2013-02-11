Rent Calculator
11-13 S 2ND ST
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11-13 S 2ND ST
11-13 South 2nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
11-13 South 2nd Street, Elizabeth, NJ 07206
Frog Hollow
Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come move in to this 3 Bedroom apartment with a master-suite, hardwood floors throughout close to major highways and public transportation.Close to public transportation and major highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11-13 S 2ND ST have any available units?
11-13 S 2ND ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
Elizabeth, NJ
.
How much is rent in Elizabeth, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Elizabeth Rent Report
.
Is 11-13 S 2ND ST currently offering any rent specials?
11-13 S 2ND ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11-13 S 2ND ST pet-friendly?
No, 11-13 S 2ND ST is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Elizabeth
.
Does 11-13 S 2ND ST offer parking?
No, 11-13 S 2ND ST does not offer parking.
Does 11-13 S 2ND ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11-13 S 2ND ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11-13 S 2ND ST have a pool?
No, 11-13 S 2ND ST does not have a pool.
Does 11-13 S 2ND ST have accessible units?
No, 11-13 S 2ND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 11-13 S 2ND ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 11-13 S 2ND ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11-13 S 2ND ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 11-13 S 2ND ST does not have units with air conditioning.
