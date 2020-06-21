All apartments in Elizabeth
1080-1082 E GRAND ST
Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:26 PM

1080-1082 E GRAND ST

1080-1082 East Grand Street · (908) 316-8530
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1080-1082 East Grand Street, Elizabeth, NJ 07201
Midtown Elizabeth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
Spacious New Construction, 3 bed 2 bath apartment, in excellent location, close to train station, bus stops and major highways making commute to NYC or anywhere in New Jersey easy. Open floor plan with large living room/dining room combo leading to a nicely equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All large bedrooms with plenty of closet space and natural light. On site laundry and off street parking available. Quiet neighborhood with plenty of extra street parking. House is furnished and tenant can choose to use furniture or take vacant. You do not want to let this one pass by, lease it before its leased to someone else.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080-1082 E GRAND ST have any available units?
1080-1082 E GRAND ST has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Elizabeth, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Elizabeth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1080-1082 E GRAND ST have?
Some of 1080-1082 E GRAND ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080-1082 E GRAND ST currently offering any rent specials?
1080-1082 E GRAND ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080-1082 E GRAND ST pet-friendly?
No, 1080-1082 E GRAND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elizabeth.
Does 1080-1082 E GRAND ST offer parking?
Yes, 1080-1082 E GRAND ST does offer parking.
Does 1080-1082 E GRAND ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1080-1082 E GRAND ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080-1082 E GRAND ST have a pool?
No, 1080-1082 E GRAND ST does not have a pool.
Does 1080-1082 E GRAND ST have accessible units?
No, 1080-1082 E GRAND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1080-1082 E GRAND ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1080-1082 E GRAND ST has units with dishwashers.
