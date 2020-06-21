1080-1082 E GRAND ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking new construction

Spacious New Construction, 3 bed 2 bath apartment, in excellent location, close to train station, bus stops and major highways making commute to NYC or anywhere in New Jersey easy. Open floor plan with large living room/dining room combo leading to a nicely equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All large bedrooms with plenty of closet space and natural light. On site laundry and off street parking available. Quiet neighborhood with plenty of extra street parking. House is furnished and tenant can choose to use furniture or take vacant. You do not want to let this one pass by, lease it before its leased to someone else.