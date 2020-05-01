All apartments in East Rutherford
35 Triumph Court

35 Triumph Ct · (201) 391-2500 ext. 635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

35 Triumph Ct, East Rutherford, NJ 07073
East Rutherford

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom townhouse, located in the desirable Carlton Hill Complex. 1st floor features an open layout, large living room, fireplace, sliding glass doors to balcony and hardwood floors throughout. Updated granite kitchen with s.s. appliances, large peninsula with counter seating area. Large separate dinning area, 1st floor bedroom with large closet, full bathroom and laundry room, complete the 1st floor. The 2nd floor features a large master bedroom with great closet space and additional seating/office area. The 3rd bedroom also features a large closet and separate seating/office area. The 2nd full bathroom, a dedicated bonus den/office room, and pull down stairs to attic complete the 2nd floor. This unit offers a 1 car garage and additional driveway space for a 2nd vehicle. The complex offers additional parking in main lot. Walking distance to major transportation. Pictures were taken prior to current tenant. Small Pets will be considered

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Triumph Court have any available units?
35 Triumph Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Rutherford, NJ.
What amenities does 35 Triumph Court have?
Some of 35 Triumph Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Triumph Court currently offering any rent specials?
35 Triumph Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Triumph Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 Triumph Court is pet friendly.
Does 35 Triumph Court offer parking?
Yes, 35 Triumph Court does offer parking.
Does 35 Triumph Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Triumph Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Triumph Court have a pool?
No, 35 Triumph Court does not have a pool.
Does 35 Triumph Court have accessible units?
No, 35 Triumph Court does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Triumph Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Triumph Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Triumph Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Triumph Court does not have units with air conditioning.
