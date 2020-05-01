35 Triumph Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom townhouse, located in the desirable Carlton Hill Complex. 1st floor features an open layout, large living room, fireplace, sliding glass doors to balcony and hardwood floors throughout. Updated granite kitchen with s.s. appliances, large peninsula with counter seating area. Large separate dinning area, 1st floor bedroom with large closet, full bathroom and laundry room, complete the 1st floor. The 2nd floor features a large master bedroom with great closet space and additional seating/office area. The 3rd bedroom also features a large closet and separate seating/office area. The 2nd full bathroom, a dedicated bonus den/office room, and pull down stairs to attic complete the 2nd floor. This unit offers a 1 car garage and additional driveway space for a 2nd vehicle. The complex offers additional parking in main lot. Walking distance to major transportation. Pictures were taken prior to current tenant. Small Pets will be considered