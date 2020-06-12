/
2 bedroom apartments
136 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Orange, NJ
$
18 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,684
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
2 Units Available
Maple Gardens
12 Marshall St, East Orange, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with tile flooring, dining rooms, window coverings, tubs and eat-in kitchens. Close proximity to University Middle School and greater Newark.
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
194 Park Avenue
194 Park Avenue, East Orange, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
750 sqft
Large 2 Bedrooms Apartment Garden Style Building Beautiful Courtyard EntranceLarge bedroom with His & Hers ClosetsUpdated BathroomSpacious Living RoomModern Kitchen Dining Area Wood Flooring br Heat and Hot Water Included Parking IncludedClose to
Doddtown
1 Unit Available
23 GIRARD AVE
23 Girard Avenue, East Orange, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Location! close to parks, transportation, school, and worship. Great apartment with large Master bedroom. Heat and water included
Elmwood
1 Unit Available
298 HALSTED ST
298 Halsted Street, East Orange, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
2 nice size bedrooms with Balcony. Hardwood floors in living room, dining room combo. Stainless steel appliances included. Certificate of Habitability on file(CofH) Section8 Welcome.
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
5-15 Rhode Island Ave
5-15 Rhode Island Avenue, East Orange, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
Large 2 Bedroom Apartment Renovated Garden Style 1st Floor Large Bedrooms -- Double ClosetsUpdated BathroomLarge Open KitchenDining Area Very Large Living RoomHeat and Hot Water IncludedTenant Pats Electric OnlyTons Of Closets Hardwood Flooring Off
$
Watsessing Park
25 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
$
16 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1131 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
2 Units Available
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
263 Bloomfield Ave, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
710 sqft
263 Bloomfield Avenue is a garden style apartment complex featuring one and two bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Upper Roseville
7 Units Available
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
735 sqft
Mary Ann Apartments is a large garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments, some with separate dining areas.
Contact for Availability
Franklin Manor
70 Fremont St, Glen Ridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
665 sqft
Boutique building with jewel-box appeal, maintained by an on-site team of perfectionists. Stop by and see for yourself our impeccable apartments and grounds.
2 Units Available
White House Apartments
186 Franklin St, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1000 sqft
The White House Apartments feature beautiful studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, hardwood floors, an intercom system and assigned off-street parking.
Elmwood
1 Unit Available
36-38 HALSTEAD ST 3
36-38 Halsted Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2 BEDROOM GREAT HOME - Property Id: 207355 LOOKING FOR A PLACE TO LIVE FEEL AT HOME NEED SOMEWHERE TO BRING YOUR FAMILY OR FRIENDS TO RELAX AT WELL LOOK NO FURTHER THIS HOME HAS EVERYTHING COME TAKE A LOOK YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED Apply at
Presidential Estates
1 Unit Available
120 GROVE ST
120 Grove Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Commuter friendly two bedroom is surrounded by all that Bloomfield has to offer. This spacious apartment features equal sized bedrooms. eat-in-kitchen, dining room, and den/ office that can also be used as an additional bedroom.
Presidential Estates
1 Unit Available
194 BLOOMFIELD AVE
194 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Newly constructed 2 bedroom 2 full baths, spacious luxury rental unit of approximately 1400 square feet. Beautiful unit with upscale tile, marble counters, wood floors, panoramic windows with plenty of light.
Seventh Avenue
1 Unit Available
144 HIGHLAND AVE
144 Highland Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
780 sqft
WELCOME to this well maintained two bedrooms apartment, multi Floor Unit, eat in kitchen.Close to public transportation, 10min drive to newark penn station.
Upper Roseville
1 Unit Available
704-706 N 6TH ST
704-706 North 6th Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Be the first to live in this meticulously renovated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of north Newark, centrally located to all forms of public transportation.
1 Unit Available
344 FRANKLIN ST
344 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
This is a must see!! A beautiful and meticulously renovated apartment from the beams up. Totally updated EVERYTHING!! Close to all public transportation.
1 Unit Available
95 Hill Street Unit 1
95 Hill Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
NYC commuter dream! Beautifully updated 1st Flr 2bed/1bath unit in fully refurbished 2fam home. Ideal quiet location, less than 1/3 mile from NJT Watsessing station, 35 mins direct to NYPenn; 1 block to Berkeley Elementary.
Presidential Estates
1 Unit Available
85 WATSESSING AVE FIRST FL.
85 Watsessing Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Commuter Friendly! Updated 1st Flr 2 bed/1 bath unit in a well maintained 2 fam home. 2 blocks from NJT Watsessing Station, 35 mins direct to NY Penn, minutes away from schools, and shopping centers. Washer/Dryer Hook Up in Unit.
Lower Roseville
1 Unit Available
323 Park Avenue
323 Park Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
850 sqft
Very Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment Large Living RoomSpacious BedroomsUpdated BathroomSpacious KitchenHardwood Flooring Throughout Heat and Hot Water Includedbr 3 rd Fl walk upbr Available Immediately Call SAM @ to view and for the requirementsiP
Watsessing Park
1 Unit Available
25 HENRY ST
25 Henry Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful 2 Bedroom apartment with all hardwood floors. 0.2 miles to the Bloomfield train station and only 3 stops to NY Penn station. Nearby restaurants and shopping in downtown Bloomfield and Montclair..
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
55-57 UNDERWOOD ST
55-57 Underwood Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
Newly renovated apartment . Must see Lovely apartment in four family. located on quiet street. 5 rooms which consist of two bedrooms, living and dining room and with eat in kitchen plus full bath.. Must pass background check
1 Unit Available
327-329 17TH AVE
327-329 17th Avenue, Irvington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
WELL KEPT QUIET BUILDING,LARGE ROOMS,HIGH CEILING,STORAGE SPACE,LOTS OF SUN,NON SMOKERS,
