2 bed 2 bath apartments
147 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in East Orange, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
19 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,684
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Results within 1 mile of East Orange
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Watsessing Park
25 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1131 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Presidential Estates
1 Unit Available
194 BLOOMFIELD AVE
194 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Newly constructed 2 bedroom 2 full baths, spacious luxury rental unit of approximately 1400 square feet. Beautiful unit with upscale tile, marble counters, wood floors, panoramic windows with plenty of light.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
344 FRANKLIN ST
344 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
This is a must see!! A beautiful and meticulously renovated apartment from the beams up. Totally updated EVERYTHING!! Close to all public transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
106 Grove Ter
106 Pine Grove Terrace, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Elegance, Quality and Contemporary living provided in the heart of Newark.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
100 Grove Ter
100 Pine Grove Terrace, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Elegance, Quality and Contemporary living provided in the heart of Newark.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
104 Grove Ter
104 Pine Grove Terrace, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Elegance, Quality and Contemporary living provided in the heart of Newark. 2 large bedrooms and an office, granite countered finished state of art kitchen & 2 baths. Home features a warm and spacious open floor concept.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
286 FRANKLIN ST
286 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fully furnished first floor, 2 bed, 2 bath with 2 bonus offices in the basement. 1/2 mile to the Bloomfield train station. Updated EIK that flows to the large living room. Back deck & parking for 2 Virtual tour available. Fully furnished.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Watsessing Park
1 Unit Available
42-44 PROSPECT ST
42-44 Prospect Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
702 sqft
Recently Gut Renovated in 2007 Pre-War Building is full of character. Your home is Charming & Sunny 2BD/2BA located near NYC Trans, Parks, Hospital, Shops.
Results within 5 miles of East Orange
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
18 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1393 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
24 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
10 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
35 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Newark Central Business District
29 Units Available
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1050 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
15 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1158 sqft
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Newark Central Business District
50 Units Available
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1124 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of Newark, Eleven80 has everything for those with the most discerning tastes. Each light-filled residence features large floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and beautiful views.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Harrison
14 Units Available
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1117 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Harrison
7 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Harrison
8 Units Available
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1154 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Vermella Crossing
302 Bergen Ave, Kearny, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1227 sqft
Well-appointed interiors with 360-degree views of the city and lake. Fitness center with cardio and weight training. Grilling area. Balconies, designer kitchens, and energy efficient appliances. In-unit washer and dryers.
Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
Harrison
24 Units Available
Vermella Harrison
1100 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1291 sqft
Luxurious living near Passaic River in a community with bocce ball and putting green. Apartments feature designer kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and air conditioning. Skyline views available. Complex is conveniently located near the Essex Freeway.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Springfield - Belmont
34 Units Available
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
