apartments with washer dryer
179 Apartments for rent in Deal, NJ with washer-dryer
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Deal
89 Norwood Avenue
89 Norwood Avenue, Deal, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL 2020 !! GORGEOUS FURNISHED RANCH HOME IN PRIME SPOT IN DEAL!! COME SEE THIS 3 BEDROOMS ON MAIN FLOOR,HUGE EAT IN KITCHEN W/CENTER ISLAND LIVING ROOM,DINING ROOM BOTH BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Deal
11 Lakeview Road
11 Lakeview Road, Deal, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
Great Winter Rental. Spacious home with 5 large size bedrooms, updated kitchen and hardwood floors in living room and dining room. 3.5 baths , central air and gas heat. Enjoy sitting on the beautiful front porch or playing on the large side yard.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Deal
111 Brighton Avenue
111 Brighton Avenue, Deal, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - 3 BD/2 BATH UPDATED CUTE CAPE.ONE BEDROOM AND BATH ON THE MAIN FLOOR. 2 BEDROOMS PLUS EXTRA ROOM UPSTAIRS FOR STORAGE.EAT IN KITCHEN. SITTING ROOM OFF LIVING ROOM.PRIVATE FENCED IN BACK YARD.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Deal
90 Neptune Avenue
90 Neptune Avenue, Deal, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$2,400
2908 sqft
WINTER RENTAL - Seashore Colonial with loads of living space.3 floors of bedrooms and baths. 2nd floor has 4 bds/ 2 baths and the 3rd floor has 2 bds/ 1 bath. New wood floors on the main floor. Large wrap around porch.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Deal
112 Poplar Avenue
112 Poplar Avenue, Deal, NJ
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$3,500
WINTER RENTAL IN DEAL-AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7 2020-MID MAY 2021 .NEWER HOME W/ 7 BEDROOMS ,3 FULL CERAMIC TILED BATHS . CERAMIC TILE FLOORS THROUGH OUT LIVING ROOM,DINING ROOM,DEN .NEWER KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Deal
110 Poplar Avenue
110 Poplar Avenue, Deal, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$3,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 110 Poplar Avenue in Deal. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Deal
108 Poplar Avenue
108 Poplar Avenue, Deal, NJ
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$3,500
WINTER RENTAL SEPT 2020- MID MAY 2021 !! THIS NEWER 7 BEDROOM HOME HAS CERAMIC TILES & WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT .
Results within 1 mile of Deal
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
1101 Lincoln Court
1101 Lincoln Court, Long Branch, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
WINTER RENTAL-6 BD/3 BATH RANCH WITH FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
404 7th Avenue
404 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Welcome to The Ludlow. This 6 unit apartment building is just blocks to the Asbury Park boardwalk and beaches. Apartment 1B is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo available for immediate occupancy, just in time to enjoy the beautiful summer season.
1 of 72
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
1505 Emory Street
1505 Emory Street, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Enjoy This Beautifully Updated Winter Rental for a Perfect Get-Away! Just 6 Short Blocks to The Beach, Nearby Parks & All the Great Entertainment That Asbury Park Offers.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
329 Wells Avenue
329 Wells Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL-Enjoy the winter in this updated 3bd/2 bath well kept and newly furnished Ranch home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
1048 Stratton Place
1048 Stratton Place, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
WINTER RENTAL ONLY-4bd/2 bath cape.Loads of charm included with master bedroom with private bath,hardwood floors,beautiful corner property. Walking distance to transportation, houses of worship, Monmouth University, & shopping.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
1048 Norwood Avenue
1048 Norwood Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,300
WINTER RENTAL-6BD/3.5 BATHS COLONIAL.BEDROOM WITH BATH ON MAIN LEVEL.SECOND BEDROOM ON MAIN LEVEL HAS HALF BATH.4 LARGE BDS UPSTAIRS WITH 2 FULL BATHS.GARAGE FOR STORAGE, FRONT PORCH FOR ENJOYING, PRIVATE YARD FOR BARBECUING.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
327 Roosevelt Avenue
327 Roosevelt Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL. Available Sept 7th 2020 - May 15th 2021. Great location! Charming 3 bedroom 2 full baths. Large living/dining room. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Corian countertops.Two newer full bathrooms.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
710 6th Ave, #103
710 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for details). . Come and check out this spacious 1 BR! This vintage building sits on the corner of Main Street and 6th Avenue.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
26 Berger Avenue
26 Berger Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Adorable fully furnished 3 bd/1.5 bath Ranch with eat in in kitchen, wood floors, central air and master bedroom with private half bath. Basement with laundry. Driveway and on street parking.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
484 S Edgemere Drive
484 South Edgemere Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Annual Rental. The Charm of this town is found here. First floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment . LR with hardwood floors, FP ( not to be used) 2 closets and lots of light from windows. Dining area w/built-corner cabinet.
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
510 Deal Lake Drive
510 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Click for Virtual TOUR (https://bit.ly/30k93CC) .PARKING SPACE & UTILITIES INCLUDED, PLUS FABULOUS HEATED POOL & FLORIDA ROOM...but wait...there's more...
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
309 Sunset Ave - 104
309 Sunset Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . Come and check out this awesome 1 BR across from scenic, Sunset Lake.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
318 Wells Avenue
318 Wells Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - MANY UPGRADES MAKE THIS 3BD/1 BATH HOME AN EXTRA SPECIAL HOME TO RENT.NEW BATH & GRANITE COUNTER TOP KITCHEN AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. CENTRALLY LOCATED TO BEACH, SHOPPING, TRANSPORTATION, AND MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
1501 Ocean Avenue
1501 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1411 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in to North Beach in time for Summer! This oceanfront community offers top class amenities: ocean front pool and hot tub, a fully furnished community room with kitchen, a gym, 24 hour concierge and garage parking.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
989 Elizabeth Terrace
989 Elizabeth Terrace, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
Annual Rental!!! Starting September 2020 ! Beautiful and renovated ranch in desirable Long Branch. Warm and cozy living space will make you feel right at home.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
502 Roseld Avenue
502 Roseld Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Fully furnished 3bd/2.5 bath expanded ranch. Extra large rooms with loads of storage. Eat in updated kitchen, large deck, Master bedroom with private bath and dressing area.Hardwood floors and fenced yard.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
296 Lockwood Avenue
296 Lockwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$58,000
Step into this wonderful, 6 Bedroom, 4 bath home located in the Elberon section of Long Branch. House has been completely renovated! Large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets, counter space.
