Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:05 AM

336 Apartments for rent in Deal, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Deal apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Deal
89 Norwood Avenue
89 Norwood Avenue, Deal, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL 2020 !! GORGEOUS FURNISHED RANCH HOME IN PRIME SPOT IN DEAL!! COME SEE THIS 3 BEDROOMS ON MAIN FLOOR,HUGE EAT IN KITCHEN W/CENTER ISLAND LIVING ROOM,DINING ROOM BOTH BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Deal
60 Monmouth Drive
60 Monmouth Drive, Deal, NJ
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$3,800
Winter Rental!!Lovely seashore colonial located in the desirable town of Deal NJ. This home has 7 renovated bedrooms, updated bathrooms, hardwood floors and a fully renovated basement.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Deal
7 Campbell Court
7 Campbell Court, Deal, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL in the heart of Deal. Charming fully furnished 3/4 bedroom cape. Eat in kitchenliving room, plus large den, updated baths. Newly renovated basement. Large yard with deck. Avail for winter 2020/21 Sept-June

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Deal
11 Lakeview Road
11 Lakeview Road, Deal, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
Great Winter Rental. Spacious home with 5 large size bedrooms, updated kitchen and hardwood floors in living room and dining room. 3.5 baths , central air and gas heat. Enjoy sitting on the beautiful front porch or playing on the large side yard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Deal
111 Brighton Avenue
111 Brighton Avenue, Deal, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - 3 BD/2 BATH UPDATED CUTE CAPE.ONE BEDROOM AND BATH ON THE MAIN FLOOR. 2 BEDROOMS PLUS EXTRA ROOM UPSTAIRS FOR STORAGE.EAT IN KITCHEN. SITTING ROOM OFF LIVING ROOM.PRIVATE FENCED IN BACK YARD.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Deal
90 Neptune Avenue
90 Neptune Avenue, Deal, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$2,400
2908 sqft
WINTER RENTAL - Seashore Colonial with loads of living space.3 floors of bedrooms and baths. 2nd floor has 4 bds/ 2 baths and the 3rd floor has 2 bds/ 1 bath. New wood floors on the main floor. Large wrap around porch.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Deal
112 Poplar Avenue
112 Poplar Avenue, Deal, NJ
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$3,500
WINTER RENTAL IN DEAL-AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7 2020-MID MAY 2021 .NEWER HOME W/ 7 BEDROOMS ,3 FULL CERAMIC TILED BATHS . CERAMIC TILE FLOORS THROUGH OUT LIVING ROOM,DINING ROOM,DEN .NEWER KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Deal
110 Poplar Avenue
110 Poplar Avenue, Deal, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$3,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 110 Poplar Avenue in Deal. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Deal
108 Poplar Avenue
108 Poplar Avenue, Deal, NJ
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$3,500
WINTER RENTAL SEPT 2020- MID MAY 2021 !! THIS NEWER 7 BEDROOM HOME HAS CERAMIC TILES & WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT .

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Deal
102 Monmouth Drive
102 Monmouth Drive, Deal, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
7 Bedrooms
Ask
WINTER RENTAL. Bright & spacious home with hardwood floors, newer bathrooms & kitchen, back deck, fully furnished & conveniently located. No smoking & no pets.
Results within 1 mile of Deal

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
614 7th Avenue
614 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Great Location. Great price. This spacious apartment is unmatched in Asbury Park.. Enjoy the beach, downtown, and easy transportation to and from the city with a short walk to the NJ Transit.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
407 Redmond Avenue
407 Redmond Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- THIS CHARMING HOUSE HAS IT ALL! FROM THE MOMENT YOU STEP ONTO THE PORCH YOU WILL FEEL AT HOME.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
200 Oakhurst Road
200 Oakhurst Road, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
WINTER RENTAL-Updated lovely home in the heart of Oakhurst. This home offers 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage an amazing private yard large enough to add a pool.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
212 Cummings Avenue
212 Cummings Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 212 Cummings Avenue in Long Branch. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
1101 Lincoln Court
1101 Lincoln Court, Long Branch, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
WINTER RENTAL-6 BD/3 BATH RANCH WITH FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
404 7th Avenue
404 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Welcome to The Ludlow. This 6 unit apartment building is just blocks to the Asbury Park boardwalk and beaches. Apartment 1B is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo available for immediate occupancy, just in time to enjoy the beautiful summer season.

1 of 72

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
1505 Emory Street
1505 Emory Street, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Enjoy This Beautifully Updated Winter Rental for a Perfect Get-Away! Just 6 Short Blocks to The Beach, Nearby Parks & All the Great Entertainment That Asbury Park Offers.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
892 Elberon Avenue
892 Elberon Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
Meticulously finished and renovated Carriage House to be rented to the perfect year round tenant. This will feel like your forever home as it was refinished with attention to detail and well-appointed finishing's.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
400 Lawrence Avenue
400 Lawrence Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,999
ANNUAL RENTAL AVAILABLE STARTING SEPTEMBER 7TH! With all newly renovated bathrooms & more! Large 5 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bathroom House located in the desirable area of Oakhurst on a quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
329 Wells Avenue
329 Wells Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL-Enjoy the winter in this updated 3bd/2 bath well kept and newly furnished Ranch home.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
616 Wildwood Road
616 Wildwood Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Newly renovated house in very popular West Allenhurst available for annual rental (or winter rental for $2,500/mo.).

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
127 Larchwood Avenue
127 Larchwood Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,850
WINTER RENTAL: Amazing renovated 6 Bedroom and 5 Bath home in the heart of Oakhurst. New Flooring, Furniture, lighting, and landscaping! Full court basketball! Close proximity to multiple houses of worship and centrally located in the Jersey Shore.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
256 Lawrence Avenue
256 Lawrence Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
WINTER RENTAL ONLY-Cute 3bd/2 bath home with loads of natural light. 1 Bd down and bath and 2 bds and bath upstairs. Living room and den for plenty of social space. Vaulted ceilings and skylights. Newly painted outside and freshly landscaped.

1 of 231

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
308 S Lincoln Avenue
308 South Lincoln Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,650
WINTER RENTAL , STUDENTS RENTAL* SEPT-May 15 .
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Deal, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Deal apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

